Apex Legends Confirms Big Changes Are Coming to Ranked Arenas

The most recent season of Apex Legends, “Emergence,” added Ranked Arenas to the mix after the previous season first added Arenas maps to the popular video game. Arenas maps are smaller than the traditional, huge battle royale maps that the base mode for Apex Legends includes, and it also changes up the loot and number of players, limiting it significantly and pitting three players versus another three. And, it would seem, big changes are on the horizon for Ranked Arenas specifically.

Apex Legends Senior Designer Robert West recently responded to criticism of Ranked Arenas over on Twitter with a thread of upcoming changes for the mode. “We have some matchmaking and AP improvements in the pipe and will of course keep updating as we go,” shared West. “I know of 1 bug at least that we’re investigating and will hopefully have a fix for soon.” You can check out the thread for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We're working on making the Ranked Arenas experience better! We have some matchmaking and AP improvements in the pipe and will of course keep updating as we go. I know of 1 bug at least that we're investigating and will hopefully have a fix for soon. More in 🧵 — Robert West (@RoboB0b_) October 8, 2021

Second is if you lose to a lower rated team. Thankfully, we have some updates coming that I think will make this much better.

Lower ranked teammates usually just means their MMR is close to yours but they haven’t grinded as much AP. This should also be better after the update — Robert West (@RoboB0b_) October 8, 2021

According to West, there are some updates in the works that should overall make Ranked Arenas a much smoother experience for folks. That includes, but is not limited to, the ways in which AP and matchmaking ratings play together to determine teams. “Lower ranked teammates usually just means their MMR is close to yours but they haven’t grinded as much AP. This should also be better after the update,” West states in the thread.

Apex Legends‘ latest season, “Emergence,” is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Seer among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with “Emergence” technically being Season 10. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about Ranked Arenas as they currently exist in Apex Legends? What do you hope to see changed next in Apex Legends beyond that? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T Dexerto]