Apex Legends: Emergence Patch Notes Revealed

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is nearly ready to launch its next season, "Emergence," and ahead of the release tomorrow, the developer has finally shared full patch notes for the update. While the hottest new additions are obviously the new Legend Seer, the update to the World's End map, and the introduction of the new Rampage weapon, the latest and greatest season also introduces Ranked Arenas to the mix as well as a number of bug fixes, balance changes, and more. It's going to be a beefy one.

In case you somehow missed it, Respawn previously detailed Seer's abilities, and the short version is that Seer is all about a bunch of micro-drones. Seer can hear and visualize enemy heartbeats when aiming down sights as a passive, send out a delayed blast through walls that reveals enemies, and even create a big sphere of micro-drones to reveal any enemies moving quickly or firing within it.

(Photo: Respawn Entertainment)

You can check out the full detailed patch notes, straight from the source, below:

QUALITY OF LIFE UPDATES

Added a new badge: Win Streak. Can you get 2, 3, 4, or 5 wins in a row?

Added a “Hold On” response to enemy pings.

Added distinct sound effects to the Gold Backpack’s revive. VFX were added in the Chaos Theory update. This gives additional feedback when players are close to but not in line-of-sight of revives.

Updated the Heirloom store to give players a better view of all the items related to that item.

Updated Open Pack Button to show how many packs of each type are available to open. Highlighting the button shows a complete breakdown.

LEGEND META

FUSE

Enemies caught inside the ring of fire from Fuse's Motherlode ultimate are now revealed to Fuse's team.

Knuckle Cluster Tactical explosion duration increased by 100%.

Grenadier Passive can be toggled on and off to throw ordnance normally.

HORIZON

Reduced the slow after the initial Black Hole pull.

Bumped Horizon gravity lift-up speed to a happy medium between 9.1 and Legacy update launch values.

REVENANT

There’s now a visual and audio cue when Death Totem protection is about to end which can be seen/heard by other players.

Added a brief slow after being recalled to Death Totem.

CAUSTIC

Gas damage starts at 5, increases by 1 every other tick indefinitely.

Cooldown on Tactical has been reduced 25s -> 20s.

Ultimate cooldown has been reduced 3.5m -> 3m. Duration reduced from 20s -> 15s.

WEAPON META

SUPPLY DROP ROTATION

This season the Prowler returns to floor loot and taking its place is the M600 Spitfire. In addition to the Spitfire this season another weapon will be joining the supply drop: the Alternator SMG. See how each weapon changes down below.

HOP UPS

Boosted Loader - Reloading near empty (but not at 0) increases reload speed and overloads the next magazine with extra rounds. This hop up will be equipable to the Hemlok Burst AR and the Wingman.

To make room, the Anvil Receiver and Quickdraw Holster are being vaulted for now.

FULLY KITTED ROTATION

Added: Peacekeeper, Rampage, RE-45, Flatline, and Charge Rifle

Removed: Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel

MAGAZINE ATTACHMENTS

Reload speed increase associated with magazines has been moved to the equivalent stock rarity tier.

STOCK ATTACHMENTS

All stocks now offer increased reload speed (instead of magazines)

Marksman Weapons (30-30 Repeater, G7 Scout, Triple-Take) now take Sniper Stocks instead of Tactical Stocks

Sniper Stocks on Marksman weapons will offer increased stability and sway reduction with slightly reduced handling bonuses (from tactical stocks)

L-STAR

Now takes Energy Magazines—Mags on the L-STAR work differently than other weapons because of its unique interaction with ammo. Instead they will allow the L-STAR to fire more shots before it overheats and allow it to cool-off its heat build up slightly faster.

Now take Barrels for recoil reduction

Projectile VFX scale reduced by roughly half

First-Person on-hit impact effect intensity reduced

Hipfire spread increased

LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

Reduced the headshot multiplier for all LMGs from 2.0 to 1.75

Increased the limbshot multiplier for all LMGs from 0.75 to 0.85

PISTOLS

Reduced handling time for all pistols by ~10%

Raise, Holster, Zoom In/Out time

PROWLER BURST PDW

Time Between Burst increased from 0.2 to .24

M600 SPITFIRE

Damage increased from 18 to 19

Hip Fire Spread back to season 8 pre-nerf values

Purple Mag Size increased from 50 to 55

ALTERNATOR

Reintroducing the Disruptor Rounds which come equipped on a Supply Drop Alternator

Disruptor Rounds - Increase shield damage by 40%

Disruptor Rounds can ONLY be found on Alternators from the Supply Drop

30-30 REPEATER

Reload speed from stocks is increased.

EVA-8

Significantly reduced bolt fire-rate scaling for each rarity tier

Base fire-rate remains unchanged

ARENAS WEAPON UPDATES

Care package changes apply to arenas: the Prowler and Rampage replace the Alternator and Spitfire in the Arenas shop.

Prowler

Base: 450

Lvl 1: 200

Lvl 2: 300

Lvl 3: 400

Rampage

Base: 500

Lvl 1: 200

Lvl 2: 300

Lvl 3: 350

ARENAS PRICE ADJUSTMENTS

L-STAR

Lvl 1: 100 -> 150

Lvl 2: 200 -> 250

Lvl 3: 300 -> 350

30-30 Repeater

Lvl 1: 200 -> 150

Bocek Bow

Base: 600 -> 500

Charge Rifle

Base: 700 -> 600

Lvl 1: 250 -> 200

Lvl 2: 300 -> 200

Lvl 3: 400 -> 450

EVA-8

Base: 300 -> 350

Mastiff

Base: 400 -> 350

Peacekeeper

Base: 500 -> 350

Fuse

Knuckle Cluster: 75 -> 100

ARENAS ABILITY ADJUSTMENTS

Horizon's Gravity Lift starting charges reduced from 2 to 1

Mirage's Psyche Out starting charges reduced from 3 to 2

Bloodhound's free scans while in Beast of the Hunt reduced from 3 to 2

BUG FIXES

Bloodhound

Fixed an issue where Bloodhound's tactical failed to highlight the enemy for the Bloodhound player while they used an emote.

Enemy Legends now remain visible when performing Bloodhound's "Tracking" Standing Emote at a higher elevation.

Trident and Dropship audio should no longer be significantly dampened when Bloodhound is using their Ultimate.

Gibraltar

Corrected an audio issue with Gibraltars Dome Shield failing to make sound.

The “Gentle Giant” skin will no longer obstruct the player’s view when aiming down sight with the 1x Holo Sight attached.

Fixed some instances where the Dome Shield would disappear on placement and not get refunded to the player.

Lifeline

Fixed cases where Lifeline’s VO still says "I've got you. Shields up" even when she no longer has a shield.

Fixed an issue preventing players from using Lifeline's Care Package in Training Mode.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder's Grapple no longer stays connected when he’s killed while under Revenant’s Death Protection.

Updated Pathfinder "Copper Core" legs so they now match in first-person view.

Fixed an issue where Pathfinder’s Grapple cooldown audio cue replayed rapidly after deploying tactical in gameplay.

Wraith

Wraith should no longer be crushed by closing doors while her tactical is active.

Wraith can no longer use her ultimate while attached to Valkyrie’s ultimate.

Fixed a rare bug which allowed downed players to jump/bunny-hop after entering a Wraith Portal that was placed by a crouching Wraith.

Bangalore

Fixed an issue causing Bangalore's Smoke Launcher to disappear when moving away from other players with certain Legendary skins equipped.

Caustic

Solved a bug preventing Caustic barrels from making planting audio when they land in water.

Caustic barrels tossed just before death should no longer disappear.

Fixed a visual bug where the Caustic Heirloom pose has a model that disappears after the pose finishes playing during the previewer.

Fixed a bug that allowed Caustic Barrels to be pushed into players, crushing them.

Fuse’s Ultimate "Motherlode" is no longer destroyed if it interacts with Caustic gas.

Wattson’s ult will no longer shoot down friendly Caustic barrels and ults.

Players should no longer get a server error when attempting to purchase Caustic's heirloom using Heirloom Shards from the "Heirloom" tab.

Mirage

Addressed an issue where Mirage's invisible revive wouldn’t fully cloak teammates when certain skins were being worn.

Octane

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to wedge an Octane jump pad between a supply bin to make the Trident faster.

Fixed a visual bug where Octane's goggles moved independently after using his tactical.

Wattson

Removed the beam of light that shoots into the sky every time Wattson places down her fence.

Crypto

Fixed the choppy preview video for Crypto’s "Drone Scan" in the "Finishers" tab.

Arenas: Fixed a bug where Crypto’s Drone could be deployed and recalled infinite times when the user had only one charge available.

Switch Only: Fixed a visual bug where Crypto's position indicator while in his drone flickered near the top and left edge of the screen.

Switch Only: The UI for Crypto’s tactical charges should no longer overlap with the recharging UI when his drone is destroyed in Arenas.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Drone from being able to detect enemies using Trident.

Revenant

Fixed a visual bug when the Heirloom appears to be floating in third-person when looking up and down inside the Gravity Lift.

Placing a Death Totem too close to the edge of the map should no longer teleport players off the map when returning to the totem.

Emote fix: Added the missing Silence Orb to Revenant's "Suffering Silence" emote.

Fixed some exploitable hiding spots reachable in Rift using Revenant.

Fixed some cases when Revenant didn’t have horizontal movement animations when holding the heirloom.

Loba

Lots of fixes across all maps to address issues with exploits, hiding spots, and inconsistencies with using Loba’s tactical.

UI Fix: The ammo Count in Loba's Black Market should now display correctly.

Rampart

Fixed an issue that allowed Rampart's turret to be placed on Geyser.

Fixed a bug that caused players to run faster after stowing a fully charged, chargeable weapon—this bug also caused the charged indicator in the UI to go away.

Fixed an issue where Rampart’s wall would get stuck in an animation loop when hit by Caustic gas.

Horizon

Addressed some cases where Blackhole/NEWT wouldn’t appear when using Horizon's Ultimate.

Fixed an issue where a player’s weapon appears horizontally on the back while using a survey beacon.

Fixed some cases causing Horizon Ultimate ability to be cancelled out when placed near a supply bin if the bin was opened during gameplay.

Fixed an issue causing the Trident’s momentum and friction constraints to be modified by interacting with Horizon's abilities.

Addressed some cases where Horizon’s Ultimate ability active state persists after being destroyed.

Fuse

Addressed some cases where players could lose some functionalities after dropping with Fuse.

Fixed a visual bug that caused part of Fuse’s body to pop up on the screen when toggling throw power after swapping grenades.

Valkyrie

Made a small change to address feedback that Valkyrie’s UI feels noisy when she first drops from the dropship.

Fixed an edge case causing passengers on Valkyrie’s ult with bad ping to be reverted back to the ground in an unusual position.

The Ultimate/Skydive Special UI and targeting will now update with colourblind settings

Teammates should no longer be able to float around while being tethered to Valkyrie's Ult by breaking the explosive hold.

Fixed an issue where Valkyrie could be pushed into unintended areas by the Trident when using her ultimate ability.

Addressed some cases where Missile Swarm wouldn’t cause damage when hitting a floating enemy Valkyrie in her lower half.

Fixed some cases of the camera clipping through geo and environment while preparing to launch Valkyrie’s Ultimate.

Fix for cases where Missile Swarm fails to track the moving train.

The Kraber target should no longer appear on screen when ADS after using Valkyrie’s passive.

Fixed an issue where players could still activate Valkyrie’s Tactical and Ultimate while under structures without the vertical clearance requirement.

Fixed some cases where teammates could clip through walls and appear on the same side of Valkyrie while tethered to her Ultimate.

Fixed an exploitable spot on Canyonlands where Valkyrie could reach an inaccessible area using her passive.

As noted above, the new season of Apex Legends, "Emergence," is set to kick off tomorrow, August 3rd. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC and is in the midst of Season 9, which seems to have dropped the number in favor of a name only with "Legacy." And thus, "Emergence" is Season 10. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about the new Apex Legends patch notes? Are you looking forward to the new season?