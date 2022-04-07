Apex Legends Teases Season 13 Character

Apex Legends Season 13 is coming to the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game later this year. Ahead of its release, and during Season 12, developer Respawn Entertainment has gone ahead and issued the first Season 13 teaser in-game, and at the same time teased the new character arriving alongside the new season.

It remains to be seen who will be added with Season 13, as Respawn Entertainment hasn’t announced anything. That said, the tease shows a silhouette of the character, and that character looks like the previously leaked Newcastle, who we have zero details on. Some think it looks like Forge, but even if it did, this doesn’t make sense because Forge is currently dead in the lore. This doesn’t mean Respawn Entertainment can’t find a loophole to bring the character into the fold, but it’s currently not the expectation.

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself alongside a previously leaked image of Newcastle to draw your own conclusion:

https://twitter.com/_esportscenter/status/1512123602841317377

For now, all we have is speculation. There’s reason to believe that this tease will be followed up with more teases and eventually an official reveal, but there’s no saying how this timeline will play out. As for Season 13, we know next to nothing about it, at least in an official capacity. Recently a mega leak surfaced online shedding light on the future of the game in the process, but for now, this is just a leak, not official information. It also looks like Season 13 will bring back a popular POI, but again this hasn’t been confirmed.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game is also scheduled to come to mobile devices sometime this year. As always, feel free to share your thoughts and hot-takes in the comments section or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who is this new teaser teasing: Newcastle or Forge?