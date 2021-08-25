Apex Legends' Next Map Has Leaked

✖

The next Apex Legends map has reportedly leaked, courtesy of a prominent Apex Legends dataminer and leaker. Apex Legends Season 11 is set to release in a few months this holiday season, and when it does drop, the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch game will reportedly get a brand new map. If this happens, it will bring the game's map count to four, which is an impressive number considering the game won't be three years old until March 2022.

Unfortunately, details on the map are scarce. All we know is that's planned to arrive alongside Season 11 and that it will be tropical-themed, which of course suggests there could be more of a water element compared to previous maps.

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because we first heard about this map, via the game's files, last year. However, at the time, we knew even less about the map.

What we now know that we didn't previously is that the map is being built with vehicles in mind, and will even introduce a new vehicle to the game. That said, it looks like it's a transport vehicle only.

The vehicle itself is covered in moody footprints, suggesting the map will in turn be wet and muddy. And of course, if the map is being designed with vehicles in mind, it suggests it will be big, and perhaps the biggest map to date.

New files also suggest this map will introduce permanent wildlife to the game, including wildlife that would both pose a threat to players and possibly help players.

Lastly, the leaker in question relays word of varying elevations, which may suggest a volcano or perhaps a mountainous island.

As you can see via the video above, all of this information comes the way of Shrugtal, the definitive Apex Legends insider and leaker. Despite this, it should all still be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is all information of the unofficial variety, but more importantly, it's subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Respawn Entertainment nor EA nor anyone working for either have touched this leak with any type of comment or statement. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the free-to-play battle royale game, click here.