Apex Legends Season 15 Trailer Reveals New Legend

A new story trailer from Apex Legends has revealed that the latest and greatest Legend set to join the popular free-to-play battle royale video game in Season 15 is Catalyst, a defensive Legend with the ability to manipulate ferrofluid. Additionally, the trailer and developer Respawn Entertainment have made clear that Catalyst is a transgender woman, a first for the video game.

Catalyst and Apex Legends Season 15, or Apex Legends: Eclipse in the nomenclature that Respawn previously adopted, are set to arrive on November 1st. In addition to Catalyst, the new season will bring with it a new map as well as the long-awaited gifting feature. You can check out the new story trailer for Apex Legends featuring Catalyst for yourself embedded below:

More about Catalyst and other Season 15 features will be revealed in the coming weeks ahead of the launch on November 1st. There is little in the way of hints as to what Catalysts abilities might be so far, but there is not long to wait in order to find out all about her, the new map, and more.

As noted above, the next season of Apex Legends, Apex Legends: Eclipse, is set to launch on November 1st. The new season will include the new defensive Legend Catalyst, who has the ability to control ferrofluid. Broadly speaking, Apex Legends Season 14, or "Hunted," is currently available with Vantage as the game's newest Legend. Apex Legends itself is currently available, free to play, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Apex Legends in general right here.

