Apex Legends Season 2 Ranked Mode First Details Revealed

Apex Legends Season 2 is set to launch tomorrow on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, bringing with it a brand-new Battle Pass and some new content. Included in this new content is the addition of a ranked mode, which players have been asking for since launch. Previously, developer Respawn hadn’t said anything about the new ranked mode beyond confirming it’s coming with Season 2, but today that changed. More specifically, Apex Legends is adding “Ranked League” to its battle royale experience.

According to Respawn, ranked mode will featured a ranked ladder that shows you where you stack up against the rest of the playerbase. Further, at the end of the season you’ll get in-game rewards based on your rank. And of course, what your rank is determines who you’ll meet in battle. In other words, you will come across players with a similar rank.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Respawn notes it doesn’t want to force players to rack up kills in order to get a high rank, so a player’s score per game will be determined through multiple factors.

“We’re starting out with a score-based ranked system, but we don’t intend for this to last forever,” writes Respawn. “We’ll be watching Ranked players closely to see what determines success on the ladder, what types of players climb the quickest, and how the high-skill metagame plays out. Our goal is to take data from the launch of Ranked Leagues and adjust the system over time.”

Respawn has confirmed that ranked mode will be divided into series, and for the first one, it will run over the course of Season 2. At the end of these series, a soft reset will be issued.

“Ranked Leagues features six competitive tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Apex Predator,” writes Respawn. “All of the tiers except Apex Predator have four divisions; Gold IV, Gold III, Gold II, and Gold I, for example, with Gold I being the top division in Gold tier. All players will start in Bronze IV for the launch of Ranked Leagues, but future Series should have a starting placement if you’ve climbed the ladder in previous Series.”

There’s a bunch of details, such as that you’ll need to be level 10 or higher to compete. You can read about these details — which include more on scoring, loss forgiveness, penalties, rewards, and more — by clicking right here.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.