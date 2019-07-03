Apex Legends Season 2 Weapon Changes Detailed

Apex Legends has officially kicked off its second season of content, which means a new Battle Pass is available for players to purchase and start collecting all of the fresh rewards. Along with all of the new things that have been added to the game, there have been a mountain of tweaks and changes implemented, including ones to the Legends themselves, how The Ring acts throughout any given match, and much more. Included with all of this are a bunch of weapon changes as well as an entirely new weapon, the L-STAR EMG, which can only be obtained through airdrops.

Respawn Entertainment took to the Apex Legends subreddit to outline the patch notes for the Season 2 update, and there is plenty to dig through. One of the main focuses, of course, are all of the changes to the weapons players find around Kings Canyon, which you can check out for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Airdrop Weapon: L-STAR EMG

Fires large high-damage plasma projectiles

Will overheat if player fires for too long

Comes with its own limited ammo supply

Only available in Airdrops

New Hop-Up: Disruptor Rounds

Increased damage to shielded targets.

Compatibility: Alternator / RE-45

New Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds

Increased damage to unshielded targets.

Compatibility: P2020, Mozambique.

New Attachments: Energy Mags

Increases magazine capacity.

Increases reload speed at rare and above.

Compatibility: Havoc, Triple Take, Devotion.

Reduced default mag sizes on compatible weapons.

Skullpiercer Hop-Up: Upgraded to gold tier & increased rarity.

Flatline:

damage 16 -> 19

P2020:

damage 12 -> 13

Triple Take x Precision Choke:

choke time 1.5 -> 1.1

Alternator:

damage 13 -> 15

recoil mitigation increased for all barrel attachments.

Kraber:

damage 125 -> 145

headshot scale 2.0 -> 2.05

leg damage scale 0.76 -> 0.8

slightly increased rarity

Arc Star Tweaks

Increased ignition delay from 2.5 to 2.8 seconds.

Sticking a full health player with no armor will now down them.

Players at the edge of the explosion no longer get their shields completely shredded.

Ammo Stack Sizes

Shotgun max stack reduced from 64 to 16. Players now need multiple stacks of ammo to run a shotty.

Energy max stack increased from 60 to 80; now matches Light/ Heavy ammo.

Rotated Gold Weapons

Flatline

Alternator

RE45

Mozambique

P2020

Airdrop Weapon Spawn Rates

L-STAR added to airdrop weapon loot tables.

Airdrop weapon spawn rates now change based on early/ mid/ late game. For example, early game will spawn more Krabers, end game will spawn more Mastiffs.

Performance Optimizations

Improved performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and Triple Take.

In our testing this has contributed to delivering a smoother overall experience on both server and client, particularly during early game combat situations.

Bug fixes

Fixed exploit where players could use weapon inspect to cancel out other weapon behaviors.

EVA-8 : ADS recoil now resettles back to starting point instead of a randomized offset of the starting point.

Thermite Grenades: fixed an issue where players downed with thermite could be invincible to thermite after being revived.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information on the popular battle royale title, including what else is new this season, check out some of our previous coverage.