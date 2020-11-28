Apex Legends Devs Are Looking Into Frustrating Season 7 Bug

✖

Apex Legends got plenty of new content in Season 7 that players should be well acquainted with by now with part of those content plans including clubs, a new social feature. As you’d expect from the clubs if you’ve played any other big multiplayer game, these clubs allow players to organize into small communities whether that means staying within friend groups or finding like-minded players so that you always have someone to play with. An annoying bug has been affecting clubs that’s prevented some players from enjoying them fully, though, Respawn Entertainment said it’s aware of the problem and is looking into the issue.

Reports of players being removed from their clubs – sometimes even if they’re the one who started the whole club they get removed – have been shared online lately by those looking for answers and to see if anyone else had a similar problem. People on the Apex Legends subreddit shared images like the one below that showed them getting removed from their clubs.

The issue wasn’t isolated to just one or two players either. Several others within the comments on that post and more said the same thing happened to them. Many of the players were luckily able to resolve the issue either by exiting the game completely and hopping back in or just waiting for the problem to fix itself.

Thankfully, there’s hopefully going to be a fix coming soon so that players won’t have to worry about this Season 7 bug at all. In response to a tweet from Dot Esports’ Pedro Peres who tweeted at Apex Legends designer Chad Armstrong about the issue, the designer said the developers are aware of the issue and are looking into it now.

Thanks for letting me know. We're looking into this now. — Chad Armstrong (@ShishkaTweets) November 20, 2020

That was several days ago when the exchange happened, though no further updates have been given. Seeing how the Reddit post above was more recent, the issue is still happening in Apex Legends. The bug hasn’t been listed on the Trello board where we’d usually see in-progress bug fixes and resolved with the only recent mentioning of clubs being a “Crashes with Clubs menu” bug resolved in a recent update.

This bug with the clubs isn’t dissolving players’ clubs entirely or anything like that and is more frustrating than anything, though it’ll hopefully be resolved soon if Respawn is aware of the issue.

H/T Dexerto.