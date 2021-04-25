Apex Legends Will Reveal New Game Mode Tomorrow for Season 9

✖

Apex Legends Season 9 -- otherwise known as Apex Legends: Legacy -- is going to be adding what looks to be an all-new game mode very soon. Developer Respawn Entertainment teased this morning that Season 9 of the popular multiplayer shooter will be evolving in a new manner. And while we don't yet know what this might look like, we won't have to wait long to find out.

Shared via the official Apex Legends Twitter account today, Respawn Entertainment announced that it's going to be revealing a new gameplay trailer tomorrow for Season 9. Even though that news alone is surely enough to get many fans excited, Respawn also seemed to indicate that this video will highlight an all-new game mode of some sort. "Get ready to go beyond battle royale," the account said simply. It went on to then say that this trailer will show off a "new way to play."

Get ready to go beyond battle royale. Tune in tomorrow at 8 AM PT to watch the Apex Legends: Legacy Gameplay Trailer and learn all about this new way to play. 👀: https://t.co/k3qxjz1cWT pic.twitter.com/EWlmIobd4U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 25, 2021

The idea of Apex Legends adding a new game mode is something that many fans have been theorizing about for quite some time. In fact, when the launch trailer for Apex Legends: Legacy arrived earlier this week, some immediately thought that the video was hinting at some sort of arena multiplayer style mode. While that obviously won't be known for certain until tomorrow, it looks as though Season 9 is proving to be one where Respawn is looking to stretch its wings more than ever before.

We'll of course be sharing the news of this announcement regarding Apex Legends with you here on ComicBook.com tomorrow once Respawn formally reveals the trailer. Until that time, you can currently hop back into Apex Legends right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

So what would you like to see from a new game mode in Apex Legends? And what do you think this tease from Respawn will result in? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.