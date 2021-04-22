Apex Legends Reveals Season 9 Launch Trailer

Apex Legends Season 9 (or Season Legacy, as it is also being called) isn't slated to kick off for another couple of weeks, but developer Respawn Entertainment released the launch trailer for the upcoming wave of content today. As usual, the trailer continues to highlight the game's extensive cast of characters, including the newest Legend, Valkyrie.

The launch trailer for Apex Legends - Legacy, which can be found attached above or in the tweet below, takes place in a cel-shaded art style that Respawn has come to be known for in videos of this type. The trailer largely spends time jumping around between all of the different Legends that are included in Apex and gives them each time to shine. At its conclusion, Valkyrie then appears to take on Fuse, who was the most recent Legend added to the game in Season 8.

There’s nowhere to hide this season, Legends. Ready to find out if you’re predator or prey? 🏹 Discover your true nature when Apex Legends – Legacy launches May 4! pic.twitter.com/0tDA5XuvDS — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 22, 2021

If you're unfamiliar with who Valkyrie is, she is the daughter of the Titan pilot known as Viper. For those that have played Titanfall 2, Viper might be familiar as she was a character that appeared within the game's campaign. Respawn has been teasing for weeks leading up to the arrival of Season 9 that Apex Legends and Titanfall 2 would be crossing over in a rather substantial way. Valkyrie is essentially the result of that crossover in the form of a new playable character.

As mentioned, Season 9 of Apex Legends hasn't kicked off just yet, but it won't be much longer until it does arrive. The Season is set to arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch earlier next month on May 4.

So what do you think about this new trailer for Season 9 of Apex Legends? And is this new content going to get you to dive back into the battle royale shooter if you have strayed from it recently?