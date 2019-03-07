‘Apex Legends’ Wingman Nerf “Literally Did Nothing” Says Shroud

Last night, Respawn Entertainment began to roll out its first balance update, which, among other things, nerfed the Wingman and Peacekeeper.

However, according to Apex Legends streamer Micheal ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek — who happens to be one of its best players as well — the Wingman nerf in particular “literally did nothing.”

As you may know, Shroud was one of the many “influencers” who helped shape Apex Legends‘ development with their feedback on the game long before it was revealed. In fact, he’s credited with suggesting a predictable recoil system, which was not in the game before he issued his feedback to Respawn. In other words, his opinion and takes on the game are undeniably worth more than your average player.

And like all high-level players, Shroud has gravitated towards the Wingman, the game’s best weapon that becomes more and more lethal the higher level of play you go. Basically, if you have great aim — which all top players do — no other weapon comes close to being as deadly. It’s powerful, it’s fire-rate is on the slower side but not drastically, and it’s easy to come across (as are its attachments).

That said, as mentioned above, the new balance update aimed to nerf the weapon a little bit by reducing its fire rate from 3.1 to 2.6 shots per second, reducing its skullpiercer headshot damage multiplier from 2.5 to 2.25, and increased base hip fire spread and decreased the rate which hip fire spread decays. As you can see, the changes aren’t radical, and according to Shroud, they aren’t nearly enough.

“I don’t think they did anything really,” said Shroud during a recent Stream. “That was not the right nerf. If they were going to nerf the fire rate, they needed to really nerf it, or don’t touch the fire rate at all, and just nerf the damage. But, instead, they literally did nothing.”

Apex Legends is available for free via PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game, click here. And of course, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Does the Wingman need to be nerfed further?

