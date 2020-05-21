Apex Legends Special Editions Go On Sale for Limited Time

✖

Apex Legends has three different special editions of the game featuring different playable Legends, and two of those editions are on sale right now. Those are the Bloodhound and Lifeline Editions which both include unique skins as well as a decent amount of Apex Coins to fund whatever players want to purchase next. They’re usually priced at $19.99 and have gone on sale in the past, but the latest sale that features these two editions of the game have brought the price down 70% to where they only cost $5.99 each, before you factor in all the tax and shipping.

The Bloodhound and Lifeline Editions of Apex Legends were first revealed in September 2020 and marked the first times that the battle royale game could be purchased in a physical form. They come with unique skins, banners, and badges for their characters as well as one weapon skin each that can be used only on the weapon it’s made for.

These special editions were obviously geared more towards the players who prefer one of these Legends since there are multiple editions made, but even if you only somewhat care about the skins, these products are worth picking up for the Apex Coins. Both versions come with 1,000 Apex Coins each which would normally cost $10, and you can then use those Apex Coins on whatever skin you’ve been eyeing recently.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of everything that’s included in the two versions of Apex Legends as well as links for where you can get them. There are some caveats to this sale, however, which are explained further down.

Apex Legends Lifeline Edition – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin

Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline skin

Exclusive Winged Guardian Banner

Exclusive Angel Struck Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin

Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin

Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner

Exclusive Tormentor Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

As you can tell from the links, the $5.99 price doesn’t apply to the PC versions of the game’s physical editions, though you can still find it discounted from other sellers. Amazon also appears to be out of the Apex Legends Lifeline Edition for the Xbox One, though you can again find it elsewhere if you want it.

Since these are physical copies, you’ll have to have them shipped to you which will raise the price after you factor in that and tax. Those price changes may vary depending on where you are, but expect it to come out to over $10. This means you aren’t going to be gaming the system to get Apex Coins for cheaper than they’re normally sold for, but getting 1,000 Apex Coins and some cheap skins for your platform of choice still isn’t a bad deal.

