Apex Legends Physical Editions Announced

Apex Legends is heading to brick-and-mortar stores soon now that Electronic Arts has announced the physical release of the battle royale game. Scheduled to come to stores’ shelves on October 18th, the retail edition of the game will come in two forms: Apex Legends Lifeline Edition and Apex Legends Bloodhound Edition. Both of these editions will come with exclusive Legendary skins as well as other cosmetics and some Apex Coins to spend as players see fit.

The announcement for the retail editions of Apex Legends was shared on Tuesday and backed up leaks and reports from a while back that such a product would be released at some point. Both versions of the retail release are priced at $19.99 and will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin, but aside from the game itself and the Apex Coins, the contents of the products differ.

A full breakdown of everything that’s included in each version can be found below along with an image that shows what the skins and other cosmetics will look like.

The Lifeline Edition

Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin

Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline skin

Exclusive Winged Guardian Banner

Exclusive Angel Struck Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

The Bloodhound Edition

Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin

Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler skin

Exclusive Feeling Impish Banner

Exclusive Tormentor Badge

1,000 Apex Coins

Descend on your enemies as an angel of death or be the stuff of nightmares as a diabolical demon with two physical editions of Apex Legends⁠—available October 18. 🔎: https://t.co/KJmrDRHwb2 pic.twitter.com/fgFFjaY6eW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 10, 2019

Unlike other in-game cosmetics which are occasionally tied to limited-time events, these skins for the Legends and their guns aren’t subject to any time window restrictions. The Apex Legends Twitter account responded to a user and said retail versions of the game “will be available indefinitely.”

To put the retail version’s contents into perspective, the latest Legendary skin released for Apex Legends is Wraith’s Voidwalker cosmetic which costs 1,800 Apex Coins. You’d have to buy $20 worth of Apex Coins to purchase that since they come in increments of 1,000, so if you’re particularly drawn to either Bloodhound’s or Lifeline’s skin, you’re pretty much getting your value there by buying the $20 edition.

The extra cosmetics might make up the difference if you’re aligned with many who are hesitant to spend $20 on a skin. Having 1,000 extra Apex Coins means you can either nab some quick cosmetics or purchase next season’s battle pass so long as they’re not burning a hole in your virtual wallet.

Apex Legends’ retail editions will be released on October 18th.