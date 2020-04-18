Apex Legends Teaser May Hint at Season 5 Plans

Apex Legends players have discovered a teaser on one of the game’s two available maps that may be hinting at what’s to come in Season 5. The teaser requires players to go to an area of World’s Edge that’s not typically visited, but should you go there now, you’ll find an Easter egg that may be familiar to those who played Titanfall 2 and those who frequented the game’s King’s Canyon map during the Wraith event. It’s unclear what the teaser in question means at this point, but players have already been working to decipher it and try to guess what’s coming in the next season.

The teaser involves a device found on World’s Edge in the area called “The Dome,” the fragmented structure at the corner of the map that’s surrounded by lava. Once players visit there, they can go into one of the buildings to find a device sitting on a counter that players can interact with. Activating it causes players to pick up the device and pocket it, but before that happens, you can see some interesting text on the device’s screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players like the Redditor HIRUZENandENMA shared videos like the one below to show others what it looks like to find the device.

The text on the device references Singh Labs and “More Sub-Level Rooms,” and it appears to be connected to ARES Division, a faction Titanfall 2 players will be familiar with. One of the current theories from players is that this teaser has something to do with Singh Labs, perhaps meaning that there will have more levels opened for players to explore.

Next one should be 19th. I guess a big surprise when you get all 3 in a match? — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) April 16, 2020

Dataminers who peeked through the game’s files were expecting such a teaser to be found around this time and suggested it’s not the last one we’ll see. These teasers are apparently supposed to be running on a schedule to gradually lead up to something but what that something is isn’t clear at this time.

Respawn Entertainment previously said that Season 5 of Apex Legends would have a “pleasant surprise” for people who were into Titanfall, so maybe these teasers will culminate in whatever was being hinted at there.