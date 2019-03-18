New ‘Apex Legends’ Pro Tip Reveals How To Switch Your Weapons Faster

Encounters in Apex Legends are often decided by the smallest of margins. And believe it or not, how and when you switch between your weapons can be the difference between life and death. That said, a new pro-level tip has been discovered that allows you to switch your weapons much faster than normal. And best yet, it’s pretty easy to do.

A lot of weapons in Apex Legends don’t have very forgiving clip sizes. From the Alternator to the Peacekeeper, there’s a good chance you’ll need to either reload or switch weapons during any single encounter. And unfortunately, reloading many weapons takes too long to be viable in more dicey situations, which leaves you only with the option to switch to your other gun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, Reddit user ManishBH73 has discovered an easy trick to get those weapon swapping speeds up. All you have to do is crouch in between the swapping animation.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or a mobile port, though both have been hinted at.

For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, make sure to take a gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. And if you haven’t already, check out our review to learn why we think Apex Legends is one of the best shooters of this generation.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads a snippet from the review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”