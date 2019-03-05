‘Apex Legends’ Player Shares Incredible ‘Titanfall’ Concept Art for Jack Cooper as a Legend

With Apex Legends now having over 50 million players taking on Respawn’s battle royale experience, it only makes sense that the creative endeavors continue to pour in. From hilarious cosplay, to concept designs, there’s a lot to sit back and enjoy with this community and they’re just getting started.

For those that are fans of Respawn’s mainstay series Titanfall, this fan-made concept art of Jack Cooper as a Legend in Apex Legends will be right up your alley:

Cooper definitely looks true-to-character as the “Movement Master” with abilities that are perfect for him from the Titanfall-verse. With his passive being the Double Jump and his tactical being the obvious Wall Run, Cooper would be a phenomenal addition to the roster as a whole.

With previous leaks seemingly confirming that both the Double Jump and the Wall Run would be making their debut in the battle royale game, this concept art design comes at the perfect time. Given that Apex Legends is a spin-off of Titanfall too makes these sort of designs easy to see come to fruition.

What do you think about Jack Cooper as seen above? What other Titanfall characters would you like to see make the jump to the free-to-play battle royale game now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Haven’t checked out the free-to-play battle royale title yet? Here’s what you’re missing out on:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

