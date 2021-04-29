Apex Legends Trailer Shows Off Valkyrie's Abilities

✖

The newest season of Apex Legends is just a few days away now which means the release of the game’s newest Legend, Valkyrie, isn’t far away either. The high-flying Legend has a jetpack, missiles, and supreme rotation abilities that she’ll be bringing to the Apex Games on May 4th, and as players have most certainly already noticed, she’s got some strong connections to the greater Titanfall universe. To give players a preview of what she’s capable of before she arrives, Respawn Entertainment released a video showing off her abilities this week.

The video below shows a sampling of what Valkyrie can do, but it doesn’t go into detail about everything she’s capable of. ComicBook.com was able to attend a hands-on event for the new season of Apex Legends and got to play as Valkyrie, so we’ve provided some context on her abilities beneath the breakdown of her moves shown below.

Meet Valkyrie, the ultimate wingman and a Legend who's poised to dominate the sky. pic.twitter.com/951tFMuWGR — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 29, 2021

Passive Ability: VTOL Jets Use jetpack to fly. Fuel is limited but refills overtime.

Tactical Ability: Missile Swarm Fire a swarm of mini-rockets that damage and disorient the enemy.

Ultimate Ability: Skyward Dive Launch into the air and sky dive. Allies can hook into take-off systems to join you.



Her passive jetpack takes a while to refuel after she lands, but it’ll get you much higher than you expect if you use the full tank continuously. One of the most important caveats to keep in mind regarding this ability is that you can’t use your weapons while you’re actively using the jetpack. If you let off on the fuel and transition into a freefall, there’s a brief moment where you’re locked out of using your weapons, so don’t plan on spraying people from overhead. You can, however, use your Tactical ability in the air.

Valkyrie actually has two other Passives not mentioned in her character breakdown. Being a Recon character, she can interact with Survey Beacons just like Pathfinder and others can. The more impressive move she has which was omitted from the fight is her enhanced vision she accesses when diving to the ground. If an enemy is in her uninterrupted line of sight when she descends from her Ultimate ability, a Jump Tower, or anything else that’d make you go into the diving animation, the enemies are revealed to her and her team. This doesn’t work if they’re in buildings though, so you don’t get omnipotent vision of where everyone is.

Her Tactical ability is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. It covers a large area of effect, so if you’re in the open and she’s firing it at you, you’re probably going to get hit. It doesn’t do a critical amount of damage, but it’s got a useful stun effect on it which was described to us as that of an Arc Star’s but to a lesser degree.

Valkyrie’s Ultimate is again pretty self-explanatory. After a brief moment of preparation, Valkyrie hovers in place and waits for her teammates to strap in if they choose to. Afterwards, she and whoever’s onboard ascend to the sky and redeploy. Valkyrie acts as the Jumpmaster and gains her enhanced vision, though teammates can split off of her if they wish.

Apex Legends’ new Legacy season drops on May 4th, so expect to see plenty of people using Valkyrie when it does.