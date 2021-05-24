Apex Legends Receives Two New Updates Today, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Respawn Entertainment is pushing out not just one, but two new updates for Apex Legends today. Although neither update is drastic in its own right, both will include fixes that many who regularly play the popular battle royale title have been asking for.

The first of these two patches just rolled out about an hour ago and brings some new tweaks to the game's latest character, Valkyrie. Specifically, these fixes have come in relation to her ultimate ability. Some additional changes associated with the new Arenas mode were also included to go along with some further adjustments to how loot drops have also been included. Most importantly, though, Respawn has restored the slowing effect that players would have when running into Wattson's fences.

The second update for Apex Legends will then be going out at an undetermined time this afternoon. This patch will be even smaller than the first one and will mainly allow players to use Valkyrie in the firing range again. The most notable thing it will do, however, will increase the survival XP that you can earn when playing in Arenas. Respawn says that for the time being, this is just a "placeholder fix" and it will be adjusting the system even more in a future update.

Whether you're playing Apex Legends on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, or Nintendo Switch, you should be able to download these new updates later on today. If you'd like to check out the full slate of patch notes for both of today's Apex Legends updates, you can find them down below.

10:00 AM PT Server + Client Patch

Restored slow effect when players run into Wattson fences

Valkyrie changes: Added a short input delay after using Valkyrie's ult to prevent players from accidentally activating - then immediately canceling - their ult by accident Fixed an exploit that let players record stats in the firing range while using Valkyrie Fixed an edge case that allowed her ult to be activated shortly after using a jump pad

Arenas changes: Penalties for abandoning games have been added to Arenas. This is similar to the abandon penalty applied in Ranked BR games. You only get the penalty if you were in a full squad when you left (this doesn't apply if you were partied with the leaver - you'll still get penalized in that case). This update will activate a warning for players who are about to leave a game in-progress. The associated penalties will follow shortly after. Fixed an exploit that allowed users to unlock upgrades without having enough materials to do so Hop-up Upgrades for the Bocek bow are now as follows: Level 2: Shattercaps. Level 3: Deadeye's Tempo. Fixed various Arenas bugs and errors

Loot adjustments: Adjusted the logic for loot items being spawned on the ground as opposed to being placed into loot bins. This should cause backpacks to spawn more evenly on the ground as opposed to being spawned almost exclusively in loot bins. Slight increase in spawn rates for Level 2 Evo armor. The starter kit changes introduced in Season 9 had caused them to be lowered by more than expected. Miscellaneous stability fixes.



Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update: