Apex Legends Update and Legendary Hunt Event Have Been Delayed

Apex Legends players expected to have a new update to download on Tuesday along with the first in-game, limited-time event, but both of those releases have been delayed. The Legendary Hunt event was scheduled to start on the morning on June 4th, but there was no sign of it and the accompanying update as the day went on. Respawn Entertainment addressed the lack of the update and event in an announcement that confirmed “a slight hiccup” had caused the timing of the update to be pushed back. No new date was given for when the content will be released, but Respawn said it is “working to get it shipped ASAP.”

That’s the extent of the information provided in the tweet below which is the first update Respawn’s offered on the topic. The studio apologized for the delay of the update and limited-time event and said more information will be shared as it becomes available. If you’re active on the game’s subreddit, you can also check there to see the updates as they’re released to know when the content is out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey Legends: We had a hiccup this morning while prepping for the patch meant to go live today. We’re sorting things out and working to get it shipped ASAP. We’re sorry for the hold up. We’ll be providing an update as we get more info. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 4, 2019

Respawn first announced the release of its big Legendary Hunt event last week when it confirmed the event’s release date. In the same post, the studio talked about all the features coming to the game as part of this event and after. There’s a new queue that’s releasing soon that’ll be reserved for only the best players, and if you can complete all the Legendary Hunt challenges which are thrown your way, you’ll get this Bloodhound skin among other rewards. There’s also a Double XP weekend that’s taking place and begins on June 7th, though that’s assuming the event is indeed live before then without any more hiccups.

During this same Double XP weekend, Electronic Arts will host its big EA Play event ahead of E3 2019. This event is where we’ll hear more about Respawn’s plans for Apex Legends’ second season which we already know will have better skins than the first.