Apex Legends Update, Legendary Hunt Event Now Live

Apex Legends players were excited for a new update to arrive today, which would have added the Legendary Hunt Event to the game as well as some other goodies. However, the devs “had a hiccup,” resulting in the patch being delayed until a later time. This was certainly disappointing for those fans looking forward to it, but there is nothing wrong with wanting to make sure everything is right, even if it take a little longer. Luckily, Respawn Entertainment was on top of the case, as the update is officially live and available for download across all platforms.

The Legendary Hunt Event is packed with all sorts of goodies for players. For starters, the Apex Elite Queue will run from June 4th until July 2nd. All players have to do to make it into this is place in the Top 5 of any match. Once they have done this, they can queue up with others who have placed Top 5 and battle it out. This mode is completely optional, but it does come with a few perks, including character specific badges and the ability to track Elite wins.

The Legendary Hunt itself will have rewards for players, including a Legendary Hunt badge, Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin, Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound Legend skin, and more. Those who have the Wild Frontier Battle Pass will automatically receive the Legendary Honored Prey R-301 skin, and those who reach level 15 with the Battle Pass before the end of the event will get the Wraith Night Terror Legendary skin.

In addition to all of this, Battle Pass Bonus XP will be up for grabs, a Double XP weekend is inbound, and there will be Legendary Hunt skins available in the store. Here’s a rundown of everything that will go down throughout the new Apex Legends event:

Apex Elite Queue

June 4 – July 2

Make it to the Top 5 in any match, and earn your way into a select queue full of Top 5 winners. Then prove you’re the best of the best by taking them all down!

The queue is optional. You can choose to play in the regular playlist at any time.

The Ring closes faster and damage for out of bounds has been increased.

Earn character specific badges that track Elite game wins.

Two Additional Legendary Skins for all Battle Pass Owners

Players who have the Wild Frontier Battle Pass will automatically get the Legendary Honored Prey R-301 skin.

Players who reach Battle Pass level 15 before the end of the event will get the Wraith Night Terror Legendary skin.

Legendary Hunt Challenge Rewards

June 4 – June 18

Complete special in-game challenges to score free Legendary Hunt loot! Don’t lose sight of your prey – these rewards are event exclusive, and once it’s over, they’re gone for good.

Legendary Hunt Badge – Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Tracks your longest Top 5 streak in the Elite Queue.

Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin – Finish in the Top 5 in an Apex Elite match.

Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound Legend skin – Finish in the Top 5 in any queue five times (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

Legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take weapon skin – Win twice in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

Battle Pass Bonus XP

June 4 – June 18

Earn an entire Battle Pass level when you finish in the Top 5 in any match (once per day).

Double XP Weekend

Friday June 7 at 10:00 a.m. PT – Monday June 10 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Score double level XP and Battle Pass XP all weekend long! Does not include the Battle Pass level earned from finishing in the Top 5 each day.

Legendary Hunt Store Skins

June 4 – June 18

New Legendary Hunt items will rotate into the shop every three to four days – these items are event limited, so they may be back, but no one can say when.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.