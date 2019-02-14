‘Apex Legends’ Valentine’s Day Skins Temporarily Removed

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has been a hit since launch. The game has racked up over 25 million players, the first Twitch Rivals tournament featuring the new battle royale experience was held, and the first event has kicked off in-game with Valentine’s Day goodies for all. That said, it looks like some issues have popped up, which has caused Respawn to disable some of the event skins.

Taking to Twitter, the Apex Legends account informed everyone of the problems plaguing some of the Valentine’s Day skins. “We discovered an unfortunate issue with the Through the Heart Valentines DMR skin, Gibraltar’s Daemon Hunter and Neural Net skins that are causing crashes on Xbox One,” they said. “We’ve disabled the skins while we investigate.”

Hey all. We discovered an unfortunate issue with the Through the Heart Valentines DMR skin, Gibraltar’s Daemon Hunter and Neural Net skins that are causing crashes on Xbox One. We’ve disabled the skins while we investigate. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 14, 2019

While it is unfortunate that this sort of thing would arise, it’s good to see that Respawn isn’t letting it slow them down. It’s safe to say that Apex Legends is continuing to rise, and even though it hasn’t been two weeks since the game’s surprise launch, the free-to-play battle royale title is well on its way to becoming a true champion in the genre.

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

If you’re going to survive the Apex Games, you have to think fast. Master your Legend’s abilities, make strategic calls on the fly, and use your team’s strengths to your advantage in vicious 60-player matches.

Experience the next evolution of battle royale with Respawn Beacons you can use to resurrect your teammates, Smart Comms to help you communicate, Intelligent Inventory so you can grab only what you need, and an all-new way to drop into the action with Jumpmaster deployment.

Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot, and more.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about this? Are you glad to see Respawn act quickly when it comes to issues such as this?