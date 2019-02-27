‘Apex Legends’ Vans Concept Design Adds Lifeline to the Mix

Designer Chris Le is back at it again, but this time with the Vans. As you’ve seen in our previous coverage, the artist has created some pretty fantastic Nike concept designs based on Apex Legends characters. That said, his latest design is of none other than Lifeline.

They might not be official designs, but we can’t help but wish they were. As Le notes, he wanted to keep things simple with a Lifeline design, which he has certainly achieved. Nonetheless, fans are still impressed:

In a reply to another Twitter user, Le stated that “Mirage is next!” He also mentions that he wants to get through all eight of the default legends before he begins working on other skins for the characters.

I was already sold with his design of the Gibraltar Air Jordan 1s, but he continues to impress with his Apex Legends concepts. Now if only Respawn Entertainment could find a way to make the shoes actually happen, fans would surely want to sport their favorite Legends everywhere they go.

