Apex Legends Event Is Adding 5 Innovative Game Modes

Respawn Entertainment has another Apex Legends event planned for next week with the infamous Mad Maggie turning the Apex Games into the “War Games.” This War Games event will consist of five different game modes with each of them boasting a different modifier than the last. They all come together to create a pretty innovative spread of different gameplay experiences, and players will be able to see it all in action starting on April 13th. The game modes in question only last for a couple of days each, so you’ll have to be active throughout the two weeks the War Games event is live if you want to experience them all. As players will hopefully have come to expect from events like these, we’ll also see a new event track full of rewards for players to work on throughout the duration of the event. Say goodbye to your precious games—Salvo’s War Games are here instead. 🔥 Play five rotating limited-time takeovers over two weeks. Everybody loves a little Mayhem—get out there and make Maggie proud, starting April 13. pic.twitter.com/XT1NPQFa65 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 8, 2021 A couple of additional skins will also be added to Apex Legends that offer new takes on some of the Legends’ classic looks, but they don’t appear to be included in the rewards and will likely have to be purchased separately. You can catch an overview of the different game modes below along with the dates that they’ll take place. It's worth noting as well that this War Games event is specifically a War Games Takeover event, so these game modes will replace the traditional gameplay experience while they're live.

Second Chance: Tuesday, 4/13 – Thursday, 4/15 The first of the new game modes, Second Chance, switches up the respawn system in place in Apex Legends. Instead of requiring your teammates to pickup your banner and bring it to a Respawn Beacon, this game mode awards each player with one free respawn that's activated after they're eliminated. While the fresh respawns of other players are usually perfect opportunities to get some more kills since they're unarmed in normal matches, that won't be the case here. Players who respawn in the Second Chance mode come back with all their gear after a brief delay upon dying, so be wary of players respawning in during extended firefights.

Ultra Zones: Thursday, 4/15 – Monday, 4/19 For the loot fiends in Apex Legends who love to drop in at the Hot Zones at the start of a match, Ultra Zones is the game mode for you. as the name suggest, this mode adds more than one Hot Zone to the game to give players multiple opportunities to earn the valuable gold items. On top of that, Ultra Zones is bringing back a feature from Season 6: The Flash Points. If you didn't get to play the limited-time mode that introduced this two seasons ago, a Flash Point is a big bubble that replenishes health and shields when you're inside it. Consumables haven't been removed in this mode though, so you don't have to seek out these Flash Points just to be healed. (Photo: Electronic Arts)

Auto Banners: Monday, 4/19 – Wednesday, 4/21 Continuing the trend of respawn changes established by the Second Chance game mode, Auto Banners is another new take on the traditional experience that makes it easier to rejoin a fight. In this mode, players who are eliminated automatically have their banners given to teammates so that they can be respawned as soon as a Respawn Beacon is reached. This means that there's no need to go rushing after deathboxes once someone goes down, and for the winning parties, there's no reason to camp a deathbox to ensure the other team doesn't come back. Respawn Entertainment said the loot pool in this mode has been altered to include more Mobile Respawn Beacons, so expect to see plenty of players dropping back into the match in this mode.

Killing Time: Wednesday, 4/21 – Friday, 4/23 Auto Banners matches might take awhile with all the respawns happening, but Killing Time matches definitely won't. In this game mode, things start moving faster as Legends are killed. Respawn Entertainment said that with each Legend's death, the time of the current round will be reduced. That means that if a lot of people are dying in your killfeed, the ring's going to be closing in quickly. If we're to assume that a player being respawned and killed again will count as two separate deaths, the matches will move even faster as players are respawned.

Armor Regen: Friday, 4/23 – Tuesday, 4/27 Last but not least, we have Armor Regen, a game mode that takes directions from Wattson's new passive trait. During an Armor Regen match, as the name suggests, players will gradually regenerate their armor whenever they're not in direct combat. The way this works is governed by how recently players took damage. Respawn Entertainment said armor starts regenerating at a rate of 12 points per second with that effect kicking in eight seconds after the time a player last took damage. If your shield gets completely broken, it takes 16 seconds for the regen to start. The biggest catch of all is that there aren't any Shield Cells in the loot pool, so don't expect to regain your shields that way. (Photo: Electronic Arts)