Ready or Not Update Includes New Features for Today’s Console Launch

Today is a great day for fans of tactical first-person shooters. Developed by Ireland-based studio Void Interactive, Ready or Not is finally available to play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Originally released for PC in late 2023, the SWAT spiritual successor is well-received by critics and has a solid community to back up that reception. With all of that in mind, it only makes sense that a new update has been released today, bringing some new features and content to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most important newly added features to Ready or Not in the new Los Sueños Stories update is the ability to enable crossplay between PC and console players. Having this feature on launch day is great for players on both platforms, as it may help with finding matches quicker, as it pulls from players on all platforms rather than just one. However, anyone who just wants to play with players on their designated platform type has that option available as well. Void Interactive also added four new weapons, two new missions, and a new difficulty system.

Here are the full patch notes for the Ready or Not Los Sueños Stories update:

Courtesy of Void Interactive

Bug fixes:

AI:

Fixed suspects being unable to exit surrender while player is facing towards the suspect without direct line of sight.

Fixed fake surrenders being rarer than intended.

Fixed civilians sometimes failing to seek out the player after the Bring Order to Chaos objective has been completed.

Fixed various issues with suspect flee behavior.

Fixed various issues with suspect hiding behavior.

Fixed various issues with suspect suppressing fire behavior.

Fixed suspects not gaining morale after picking up a weapon from a weapon cache.

Fixed suspects sometimes being unable to surrender inside while standing in CS Gas.

Fixed issues with AI flashlight detection.

Fixed execute command queueing breaking the command queue.

Fixed suspects sometimes prioritising caches over picking up closer guns.

UI:

Fixed tablet not closing properly at times.

Fixed bottom left attachment/NVG icons not updating correctly.

Fixed being unable to fully cycle through customization styles carousel on gamepad.

Fixed being unable to fully cycle through mission selection carousel on gamepad.

Fixed overlapping UI text in gamepad settings in certain languages.

Fixed overlapping UI text for exfiltrate prompt when using gamepad.

Fixed text not fitting into various UI elements in certain languages.

Removed unnecessary scroll bar on armor selection.

Fixed issue with subtitle language carousel showing the incorrect selected language.

Fixed instances of missing localization.

Fixed various font issues in several languages.

Fixed incorrect preset name sometimes appearing for whole team in the loadout menu.

Fixed being able to highlight multiple audio files when using the tablet with a gamepad.

Fixed various ultrawide screen related UI issues.

Fixed mission type always displaying “Barricaded Suspects”.

Fixed inconsistent order of optics for certain guns.

Fixed various UI issues caused by increasing the UI scale.

Customization:

Reduced TP-1E clipping through various shirts. (Dark Waters)

Fixed various item descriptions.

Audio:

Fixed various level related QSM / ambience issues.

Fixed TOC not notifying the player of bombs + traps for a certain level.

Fixed issue where ambience transitions would not play the intended ambience.

Fixed instances of certain animations missing footstep sounds.

Fixed bullet snaps cutting each other off at high fire rates.

Fixed certain footstep sounds not playing on all materials.

Fixed delay effect not working as intended on SWAT voices over distance.

Fixed many instances of sounds not occluding or attenuating correctly.

Fixed SWAT mask radio effect.

Fixed incorrect SWAT VO when securing weapon caches.

Fixed issue where SWAT may occasionally use generic lines for reportables, or not use all available lines.

Fixed missing water leaking audio for aquariums/water dispensers.

Fixed mission selection beep sometimes not playing.

Fixed VOIP not working during mission selection or loadout selection.

Fixed instances of certain characters using incorrect / null footstep sounds

Fixed instances of certain animations missing footstep and foley audio.

Fixed instances of certain UI sounds potentially not playing as intended.

Fixed outdoor reflection probes potentially sounding glitchy.

Fixed instances of gunfire causing weapon foley to stop playing.

Fixed certain subtitle files not matching the audio.

Fixed certain ricochet layer never playing.

Fixed traps sometimes not playing audio on wire cut completion.

Animation:

Fixed small animation issues during loadout selection.

Fixed animation issue when kicking doors.

Fixed SWAT AI animation issue when shield bearer opens a door.

Fixed various issues with chemlight drop animation.

Fixed being able to get stuck in grenade throwing animation.

Replay Viewer

Fixed skipping backwards sometimes causing crashes.

Fixed loading screen audio persisting while viewing replays.

Fixed missing throwable VFX.

Fixed replays sometimes crashing while clicking along the timeline.

Fixed replays showing wrong time/date.

Levels:

Improved destructible consistency across all levels.

LODs have been adjusted across performance levels, this is still being actively worked on.

Fixed AI clipping through level geometry while hiding in various levels.

Training

Fixed various issues with training progression.

Station

Fixed mismatched skin tones on certain characters.

Fixed shooting range target buttons sometimes both being red.

Twisted Nerve

Fixed windows sometimes displaying dirt decals when shot.

Fixed incorrect footstep audio on characters.

Fixed fans no longer spinning.

Valley of the Dolls

Fixed missing footsteps for certain civilian.

Fixed hedges vanishing when hit by a flashbang.

Ides of March

Fixed combat music taking too long to come in.

Elephant

Fixed small collision issues.

The Spider

Fixed missing briefing audio file name.

Dorms

Fixed evidence being able to clip through certain debris piles.

Sins of the Father

Prevented traps spawning on doors with extra thick doorframes.

Hide and Seek

Fixed instance of enemies using wrong footstep events.

Narcos

Fixed missing briefing audio description.

A Lethal Obsession

Fixed evidence falling through the floor in certain parts of the level.

Fixed Gerard being unable to exit surrender when left unattended.

Carriers of the Vine

Fixed small collision issues.

Relapse

Fixed specific window still preventing grenades from passing through even after breaking the glass.

Buy Cheap, Buy Twice

Fixed floating car signs after window is destroyed.

Ends of the Earth

Updated water vfx.

Leviathan

Fix certain dialogue not triggering for NPCs.

Fixed missing briefing audio description.

Mirage at Sea

Fixed small collision issue.

Fixed issue with certain elements of the OST repeating during the ending loop.

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Fixed dropped weapon physics causing them to fall through the floor.

Fixed missing friendly fire penalty when shooting the helicopter.

Fixed peeking both doors on double doors with a single door already peeked closing the peeked door, and peeking the closed door. Peeking both will now only open the closed one if both doors are not in the same state.

Fixed clients sometimes crashing when returning to the main menu from a multiplayer lobby.

Fixed wedge related performance issues.

Fixed wedges not moving with the door when breached.

Fixed rigging issues of older characters.

Fixed GPNVG overlay stretching on ultrawide screens.

Fixed XE Sight crosshair partially vanishing when crouching.

Fixed blood being too shiny at times.

Fixed attachment activation delay for clients in multiplayer.

Fixed scuffed blending into/out of stun animations.

Fixed taser hit registration issues for clients in multiplayer.

Fixed being unable to bash with a shield while using the 509 pistol.

Fixed crash related to aim assist on gamepad.

Fixed being unable to use the breaching shotgun on chainlink fence doors.

Fixed client pistols sometimes disappearing after arrest cancelling in multiplayer.

Fixed laser/flashlight misalignment while in low/high ready.

Fixed being unable to join multiplayer lobbies during the ready countdown.

Fixed players spawning inside of each other in 5 player lobbies.

Fixed laser attachments not looking right at low/high FOVs.

Fixed explosive vests of incapacitated civilians not detonating.

Fixed toggle ADS preventing players from performing ADS with gamepad.

Fixed rare SWAT AI evidence collection crash.

Gameplay

AI

Base game update changes:

Added new difficulty system. AI difficulty now scales with Casual, Standard, or Hard settings, which can be selected before each mission or commander mode.

Added suspect squad behavior system to most levels where appropriate. These dynamic behaviors include: Rally, Support, Attack, and Retreat. (On Standard/Hard difficulties)

On Standard/Hard difficulty some experienced suspects switch between semi-auto fire and full auto depending on distance to target, making them more deadly at range.

Added suspect weapon cache system to most levels where appropriate.

SWAT AI have slightly different effectiveness based on difficulty mode. On Casual difficulty they give players more of an opportunity to engage suspects, meanwhile on Hard mode SWAT AI becomes slightly more combat effective than Standard mode.

Engineering

Base game update changes:

Ready or Not is now available on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Epic Games Store

Improved aim assist for gamepads.

Players have the option to enable Crossplay between PC and console players Check out this article for more info on how Crossplay in Ready or Not works: How Cross-play in Ready or Not works – VOID Interactive

Added ability to set the weapon field-of-view independently from the world / scene field-of-view.

General Performance:

Base game update changes:

Improved GPU and CPU performance across all levels.

Improved sound manager performance.

Further optimized various customization assets.

Game file sizes have been compressed and optimized, reducing disk install size.

Visuals

Animation:

Base game update changes:

New SWAT locomotion animations.

Improved ragdolls.

Improved animation related performance.

Added many new SWAT restraining animations

New first person animations for restrains, kicking doors, and chemlight deployment

Animation for civilian girl in ‘Twisted Nerve’ has changed to a sleeping animation.

Character Art:

Base game update changes:

Added clothing to a character in ‘A Lethal Obsession’, ‘Narcos’, and some characters in the mission ‘Hide and Seek.’

Dismemberment no longer occurs on already-deceased characters. Otherwise, the dismemberment effects, gore, and blood decaling have not been toned down.

Additional character model optimization refinements.

Other:

Base game update changes:

Optimized many visual effects through a newer particle system (Niagara)

Added immersive raindrop VFX that affects first person view in outdoor areas on all levels that have rain (like the raindrop VFX that exists on Dark Waters levels).

Improved fog VFX on Carriers of the Vine.

Audio

Base game update changes:

VOIP has been improved to increase immersion, allowing voice chat echo and reverb based on surroundings

5.1 mix option added

Updated foley sounds for certain weapons and improved SWAT movement foley.

Improvements to indoor and outdoor reflection probes, enhancing audio recreation accuracy.

Various sound and Quantum Sound Manager optimizations.

Updated assorted weapons and grenades audio.

Weapons

Base game update changes:

New guns

M32A1 rotary grenade launcher with CS gas/flash variants

MKV .50AE pistol

TRPL less-lethal pepperball pistol

590M magazine-fed pump-action shotgun

User Interface and Experience

Base game update changes:

Players can now access their personal stats dashboard where skill, completion, and weapon mastery are stored into your personal mission metrics. Can select people from friends list to compare their stats against to for some friendly competition between officers.

The gamepad-focused Equipment and Command wheels have a visual rework aimed at improving ease of use and readability. Gamepad players can opt to use the traditional Command list menu instead of the radial menu, and there are now additional button layout and customization options for gamepads

Enabled evidence outline setting by default.

New difficulty system integrates throughout the player experience, and provides players with different degrees of challenge across the game. This can be changed in quickplay, multiplayer, and Commander Mode.

Added new achievements and integrated them, some can only be attained when playing on certain difficulty modes

The amount and types of traps vary based on the difficulty mode the player selects. On Hard mode more maps have traps, and are more likely to be lethal traps.

Levels

Added Missions: Stolen Valor: An officer gone missing is reported to be located at an apartment building in the Rollers territory. Hunger Strike: A gang meetup gone wrong at Chicos, a local Los Sueños fast food franchise



Known Issues: