Apex Legends: Which Character Should You Pick?

Apex Legends quite literally took the battle royale market by storm and the Respawn title is showing no signs of slowing down amidst all of the praise from gamers. For those that are dipping their toes into the free-to-play game for the first time or are still on the fence about it, there are a few different characters to choose from and each has their own combat style. To help you pick which Legend is perfect for you, we threw together a very simplistic guide to make it easy to see what’s in store.

Bangalore – “Professional Soldier”

According to Respawn, Bangalore was “Born into a military family where she, her parents, and her four older brothers all served in the IMC Armed Forces, Bangalore has been an exceptional soldier since she was young. She was top of her class at the IMC Military Academy and the only cadet who could take apart a Peacekeeper, equip it with a Precision Choke hop-up, and put it back together in under twenty seconds – blindfolded.”

She’s my personal favorite, but she’s a good pick for those that are new to battle royale but are efficient with general shooters. If you’re interested in this Legend, here’s what you need to know:

Double Time (Passive) – Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time.

Bloodhound – “Technological Tracker”

Bloodhound is another popular pick, as they are as mysterious as they are useful. “Bloodhound is known across the Outlands as one of the greatest game hunters the Frontier has ever seen – and that’s about all anyone knows. Their identity is a mystery wrapped in layers of rumors: they are fabulously wealthy, a bloodthirsty murderer, a Goliath whisperer, a former slave, half bat, and a dozen other things depending on who’s doing the whispering.”

Tracker (Passive) – Foes leave behind clues for you to find.

Caustic – “Toxic Trapper”

If you are bored with the traditional run-and-gun shooter, then Caustic is the perfect pick. He’s a poison master and definitely a force to be reckoned with out on the battlefield. “Before there was Caustic, a scientist named Alexander Nox worked at Humbert Labs, the Frontier’s leading manufacturer of pesticide gases. With a glut of pesticides needed to protect the growing Frontier colonies’ crops, Humbert Labs was constantly on the hunt for better and stronger formulas. Nox was one of their brightest scientists and worked day and night developing new gases. But to make sure they worked, he needed to test them on more than just inert tissue: he needed something living.”

Noxvision (Passive) – You gain threat vision on enemies moving through your gas.

Gibraltar – “Shielded Fortress”

This big ‘ol dude is for those that love to tank and don’t mind getting into the thick of battle. He also totally looks like Maui from Moana, but that’s never here nor there. “Gibraltar is a gentle giant with a wild side. The son of two SARAS (Search and Rescue Association of Solace) volunteers, he has always been skilled at getting others out of dangerous situations that are common in the Outlands. However, he only began to understand the value of protecting others when he and his boyfriend stole his father’s motorcycle, took it on a joyride, and got trapped by a deadly mudslide. His parents saved them, and his father lost an arm in the process. Gibraltar has never forgotten that sacrifice and has devoted his life to helping those in need.”

Gun Shield (Passive) – Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire.

Lifeline – “Combat Medic”

If you don’t mind hearing “Healer / Medic!” a billion times in your match, Lifeline is your girl. “Ajay Che, aka Lifeline, isn’t someone you would expect to find in the Apex Games. Once the child of wealthy war profiteers, she left home when she learned of the damage her family had caused and enlisted in the Frontier Corps, a humanitarian organization that aids Frontier communities in need. She’s since devoted her life to helping others and joined the Apex Games to fund the Frontier Corps with her winnings.”

Combat Medic (Passive) – Revive knocked down teammates faster while protected by a shield wall. Healing items are used 25% faster.

Wraith – “Interdimensional Skirmisher”

Wraith is another one of those fan favorites and she seems to be a huge focal point in the game’s marketing as well. She’s also a huge asset to the team because she can warn others when enemy players are inbound.

“Wraith is a whirlwind fighter, able to execute swift and deadly attacks and manipulate spacetime by opening rifts in the fabric of reality — but she has no idea how she got that way. Years ago, she woke up in an IMC Detention Facility for the Mentally Ill with no memory of her life before. She also began hearing a distant voice whispering in her mind that would keep her awake for days on end. Despite nearly driving her insane, once she started to listen and trust it, the voice helped her harness her newfound power of void manipulation and escape the facility.”

Voices From the Void (Passive) – You hear a voice when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it’s on your side.

Pathfinder – “Forward Scout”

The ‘feels good man’ robot is the perfect addition to the team, especially with its Grappling Hook for a quick getaway. “Pathfinder is the picture of optimism, despite his circumstances. A MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity) modified to specialize in location scouting and surveying, he booted up decades ago in an abandoned laboratory with no idea who created him or why. With only his MRVN designation to hint at his identity, Pathfinder set off in search of his creator.”

Insider Knowledge (Passive) – Scan a survery beacon to reveal the ring’s next location.

Mirage – “Holographic Trickster”

Both Mirage and Caustic aren’t available right out of the gates, you have to unlock them, but that doesn’t stop Mirage from being a fan favorite because of his hilarious jokester persona. He’s also a great character to play for those that favor a bit of strategy while the chaos reigns.

“Mirage is the kind of guy who likes to stand out. The youngest of four brothers, he perfected the art of fooling around to get attention. The one thing he took seriously was Holo-Pilot technology: introduced to the illusion-creating tech by his engineer mother, he poured over the mechanisms and learned all he could about them. Even when his brothers went MIA during the Frontier War, Mirage and his mother continued to develop holo devices, and the work brought them closer.”

Encore! (Passive) – Automatically drop a decoy and cloak for five seconds when knocked down.

As for the latest free-to-play game itself, Apex Legends is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The team also talked a little bit about cross-play plans and what that means for progress, you can learn more about that right herewith our previous coverage.

Who is your favorite character so far? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!