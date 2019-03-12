Apple Announces New March 25th Event

Apple has revealed that their next unveiling of a product will be taking place next week at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

According to CNET, the event is set to take place on March 25th, but not many clues where provided as to what Apple could be revealing during such time. However, the line included with the invite simply reads “It’s show time.”

In addition to this, the invite also contained a countdown similar to ones seen at the beginning of feature films. These seem to point to Apple revealing their long-rumored streaming service to rival the big players in that area.

If that is the case, this will be the first time in a few years that Apple has announced a new digital service. It was also be arriving at an interesting time in streaming media, with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video seemingly dominating the field.

Of course, with Disney+ and WarnerMedia set to arrive at some point in 2019, it will be fascinating to see when Apple plans to drop their own streaming service. It’s been rumored that Apple’s version will work similarly to Amazon Prime Video, in that users will also be able to purchase content from other providers, such as Starz, HBO, etc.

Another possibility is that Apple will be revealing their own news service during the March 25th event. After acquiring news subscription aggregator Texture in 2018, it is very possible that they will be unveiling their subscription-based news service that will offer many publications for a monthly fee. Then again, they could very well be announcing both services during the event, and we will just have to wait until then to find out.

