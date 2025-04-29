Infinity Nikki Apology Issued After New 1.5 Update Breaks the Game

The cozy gaming genre has been booming over the past few years. From indie developers trying their hand at the Stardew Valley vibes, to sweeping projects like Infinity Nikki‘s open-world outfit collector, there has been no shortage of options. Unfortunately, Infinity Nikki has taken a hard stumble with the 1.5 update and Steam release, leaving dedicated players furious with the developer.

The 1.5 update for Infinity Nikki deployed a multiplayer co-op that has been highly requested since launch. Additionally, it marked the start of the new Bubble Season, which offers tasks and mini-games built around the new co-op features. In addition, the game has finally launched on Steam. This was exciting news for fans who weren’t happy using the game’s specific launcher.

Unfortunately, the 1.5 update seems to have broken the game for many, with launch issues, performance problems, optimization struggles, and crashing all being reported after the content went live. Additionally, Steam has been flooded with negative reviews, calling InFold Games out for changing gacha mechanic prices and putting out an unpolished product.

Just hours after the 1.5 update launched, Infinity Nikki developer InFold apologized on the game’s official social media account.

Apology Letter Regarding Version 1.5 Gaming Experience



Dear Stylists,

Hope this message finds you well.

First and foremost, we would like to extend our sincerest apologies. We are truly sorry that we were unable to provide you with a stable experience upon the release of the new… pic.twitter.com/YEjpGQpKho — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) April 29, 2025

The apology stated that the team was “truly sorry that we were unable to provide you with a stable experience upon the release of the new version,” and went on to list the issues that have been reported. This includes “issues, primarily concerning the DIY Workshop, co-op feature, and overall game performance, including issues such as login failures, crashes, and resolution problems.”

They also listed out a series of fixes that have already been implemented, including:

Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, the client displayed “Initialization failed, please restart the game” and prevented login.

Fixed an issue where shared outfits were wrongly displayed as Nikki’s default outfit [Perfect Start] in the [Color Lookbook].

Fixed an issue where the piece [Floral Dreamscape] of the outfit [Flowing Colors] had an incorrect category after glow-up.

Fixed an issue where interactions in the Heart of Infinity interface were unavailable under certain conditions.

Infold also offered a list of fixes that are in progress, specifically targeting the optimization issues players are currently struggling with. Additionally, feedback was given on “Number of Pieces in the 5-Star Outfits [Snowy Ballad] and [Crimson Feather]”, “DIY Workshop Design Intentions and Future Plans”, and “Duration Changes for the Mira Crown Pinnacle Contest.” Each point has received particular backlash and upset from the player base.

Players won’t walk away empty-handed after the struggles from the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update, as the developers are giving Revelation Crystal x10, Resonite Crystal x10, and Diamond x1200 to each player. These items will be given via the in-game mail system and can be claimed by everyone playing, regardless of the platform.

Unfortunately, this might not be enough for fans who feel InFold hasn’t been honest with the changes made to systems used in Infinity Nikki. One reviewer on the Steam page for the game has stated, “recent moves have affected Infold’s credibility, from retracting promises to implementing harmful changes. One example is when they later edited their Steam Wishlist campaign image, so it showed significantly fewer rewards than promised. But ultimately, the biggest issue involves the questionable 1.5 update changes.” Another has added, “Changed the paid diamond outfits from 7 pieces to 11 pieces feels like a total money grab. I’ve been playing since launch on a different platform and enjoyed it but this update seems really scummy to me and money sucking. Will not be playing going forward.”

Gamers have become increasingly suspicious of microtransactions in games, and live-service titles like Infinity Nikki have to nurture trust with their audience to support that their game is worth investing in. Changes to gacha rolls, item costs, and returning events can create anxiety, and put many off engaging with them.

Currently, there is no set timeframe for when the optimization and crashing issues will be resolved for the Infinity Nikki 1.5 update. Hopefully, InFold will get things running quickly and take player feedback into consideration for the next big content release.