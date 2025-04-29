The Outer Worlds 2 Combat Details Reveal a Huge Upgrade

After launching Avowed on Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, Obsidian Entertainment has turned its focus to The Outer Worlds 2. This sci-fi space-faring sequel promises to be a bigger and more ambitious entry. To expand upon this, new details regarding The Outer Worlds 2’s combat have emerged, and fans will be delighted to see the focus on improving this area. Players will have new mobility features, enemy AI will be more advanced, and playstyle options will be more numerous. All of this comes together to make combat more dynamic and responsive to player choice, and this is only one area where The Outer Worlds 2 improves upon the first title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in a new video, player combat will feel much better in The Outer Worlds 2 thanks to the upgrades implemented by Obsidian Entertainment. A new parkour mechanic will open up movement through climbing, vaulting, and sliding. These will greatly improve the new melee options, whether players are closing the distance or escaping a group of enemies.

The Outer Worlds 2 Combat.

Weapons have seen an overhaul, and new gadgets bring more diversity to how players handle encounters. RPG mechanics will also enhance gunplay, but Obsidian is aiming to make the base version of weapons feel satisfying to use. Blending these with different armor types and gadgets will make players more durable. Additionally, these gadgets, such as shields and tactical time dilation, can significantly alter a firefight.

Finally, combat in The Outer Worlds 2 will be more immersive thanks to enemy AI. Foes in the game will now use more advanced tactics with cover, grenades, and maneuvering around the player. Level scaling is being removed, and Obsidian will now give enemies a static level. This creates high-threat and low-threat areas based on the player’s level.

Obsidian is hard at work making The Outer Worlds 2 a worthy sequel, and combat is just one core pillar of the series. Players will likely see changes to role-playing and an in-depth story to accompany the combat changes. The Xbox Games Showcase on June 8th will reveal even more information about the upcoming The Outer Worlds 2, so players should ensure they watch it to learn more.