Apple iPhone 12 USB-C Cord Has The Internet Up In Arms

Apple has revealed that the iPhone 12 will include a USB-C to lightning cable, but it will not be accompanied by an adapter. The company stated that the exclusion is meant as an environmental decision, but with Apple essentially requiring users to replace the adapter that they already have, it's hard to see how that makes any sense. Of course, Apple is selling the adapter on its own, so the move seems like a cost-saving measure, more than anything else. Across social media, Apple users noted their frustration, calling out the company for what seems to be a nonsensical decision.

