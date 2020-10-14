Apple iPhone 12 USB-C Cord Has The Internet Up In Arms
Apple has revealed that the iPhone 12 will include a USB-C to lightning cable, but it will not be accompanied by an adapter. The company stated that the exclusion is meant as an environmental decision, but with Apple essentially requiring users to replace the adapter that they already have, it's hard to see how that makes any sense. Of course, Apple is selling the adapter on its own, so the move seems like a cost-saving measure, more than anything else. Across social media, Apple users noted their frustration, calling out the company for what seems to be a nonsensical decision.
Are you looking forward to the iPhone 12? What do you think about Apple not including the adapter? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the iPhone 12!
That rationale doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Apple: We removed the headphones and charger from the #iPhone12 box because you all have them
Also #Apple: By the way, we're switching to USB-C -> Lightning cables, whose chargers we didn't ship with previous iPhones.
But.......THE ENVIRONMENT!!!!— Jason Martinez, M.D. (@_MartinezMD) October 13, 2020
Some pointed out that this is the opposite of environmental.
"We're making a positive environmental impact. There are 2 billion USB-A bricks out there so we are removing the brick from the box. Instead, we'll include a new USB-C cable in the box so that you cannot use your old perfectly usable USB-A brick. #iPhone12— SOFYAN (@Shoufoes) October 13, 2020
There's a bit of frustration.
Apple has to be the dumbest company not to fully transition to USB-C— Dev (@watchmykicks) October 13, 2020
One plausible explanation.
iPhone 12 being sold without a wall brick and the cord is a USB-C. pic.twitter.com/Kd3paw57KH— Zandy (แซนดี้) (@callmezandy) October 13, 2020
The bare bones approach isn't sitting well.
No earpods? No other accessories included except that usb-c to lightning cable. 🤦🏻♀️— ... (@notAmaris_) October 13, 2020
A steep price for what's in the box.
New iPhones come with a usb-c to lightning cable and no brick. They also come with no headphones and the phone is $100 more. What a joke lol— Arpan Rajput (@arpanrajput_) October 13, 2020
A lot of people care, actually!
Nobody but me cares about this but why does the iPhone 12 come with a USB-C to lightning cable? Just change it to a type C port like you already did with the Macbook and the iPad Pro and Air. It's anticonsumer and expensive to keep forcing lightning. Rant over.— Jacksonnnn (@tszvj) October 13, 2020
Your guess is as good as ours.
Apple: we won't ship a charger with our iPhone 12 cos most people already have one home.
Apple again: *ships the phone with a lightening/usb-c cable*#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/MXUNsz6tjV— Emanuele (@Mr_Erman) October 13, 2020