New Apple Watch Series 4 Revealed at iPhone Event

Apple held their latest iPhone event just this morning and in addition to the stunning new line of phones they’ve got coming out for every type of mobile user, they’ve also revealed their Apple Watch Series 4 as well!

“A first look at the hardware and software of the fundamentally redesigned and re-engineered Apple Watch Series 4. Featuring the largest Apple Watch display yet. New watch faces. An electrical heart sensor. A Digital Crown with haptic feedback. And a new gold stainless steel case,” boasts the video’s official description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A big feature Apple stressed was the Health. The Apple Watch new series is geared towards fitness. Tracking heart rate, tracking drastic changes, reminders – it’s become an “intelligent guardian for your health.” The Apple Watch Series 4 can even track a fall, which is the leading cause of injury in the US. The ability to catch a fall even before it happens – that’s a huge safety tool to have in your corner.

Siri will even bring up an emergency alert for a SOS alert to send to your emergency contacts in case of serious injury. The Fall Detection feature implements extensive date research for safety in its highest form. This is the first time this has been implemented, especially to this degree, making this the perfect gift for someone with health concerns and elderly consumers.

You’ll notice that the screen is over 30% larger than its predecessor, making sure that all of the new features can be explored throughly. But the watch won’t be clunky, they didn’t compromise the size of the casing, simply integrated a larger and slimmer screen.

Loved ones can also be added to the watch face to stay connected easier – or simply keep it as a health and fitness tool. The entire watch line has been completely redesigned to be the most user friendly entry yet.

There are new faces as well including the new fire and water faces, making it look even more sleek, more designed, and to provide a crisp artistic touch to a line that has already seen incredible success.

A few other takeaways:

Battery Life: 18-hour all day battery life.

Color Options: Silver, Gold, Space Grey

Price: Starts at $499 with Cellular, non-cellular $399

Release Date: Available on September 21st, pre-orders go live on September 14th.