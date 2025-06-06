ARC Raiders Gets Official October Launch Date

ARC Raiders, which made waves earlier this year, is now set to release October 30th, developer Embark Studios announced this week as part of the Summer Game Fest event. The news isn’t too much of a shock given that several teases were done in anticipation of the release, like an RNG countdown Redditors discovered in an update, and Xbox allowing players to preload the title. Still, many were expecting it to be a surprise release during this week’s event, so even though it’s going to be a slightly longer wait for the game, the title is sure to be a hit come it’s October release.

If you haven’t heard of the game, ARC Raiders is a multiplayer extraction shooter made by Embark Studios, the same team behind free-to-play battle royale The Finals. In the game, you’ll venture into a ravaged wasteland to search for supplies to bring back to base. You aren’t alone, as other players and NPCs will be looking as well, ready to draw guns at first sight. Even still, the looming threat of the mysterious machines known as ARC plague the world and it’s up to you (along with other players, if you’d prefer) to stop it.

In the video above, we see the world of ARC raiders, like the underground hideout and the lands above. There is a lot of gun shooting, small talk, and loot galore, even with the trailer being mostly cinematics. Though, those who have played the title in it’s recent tech demo will find it very relatable, as you group up with fellow players and band together to secure loot to bring back to base.

As one of 2025’s biggest titles, ARC Raiders has been riding high since its recent tech test earlier last month. Since its reveal at the 2021 Game Awards, it has slowly been rolling out with betas and such, with the latest being a hit with fans, even more so than other extraction shooters like Bungie’s Marathon. Despite being in an oversaturated genre, ARC Raiders has proven many wrong with its engaging gameplay and fun multiplayer. Now, everyone will be able to join in on the fun later this year.

ARC Raiders is set to release on October 30th, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.