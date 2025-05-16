Bungie Responds to Marathon Art Theft Accusation

Bungie has now responded to a recent allegation of stealing a fan’s art in its upcoming extraction shooter Marathon. The artist, N2, accused Bungie of using designs in the Marathon alpha that resembled ones they created years ago. Within hours Bungie replied, stating it was unaware of the origins of the stolen art and intends to do right by the artist. Bungie will also be performing an investigation into how this happened with the hopes of preventing it from happening again. While Bungie was quick to respond, fans remain skeptical of the authenticity of these statements due to the fact that Bungie has run into this problem before.

N2 made the accusation yesterday, claiming Bungie did not reach out for permission to use the lifted art. To make matters worse, several of Marathon‘s artists followed N2 on social media, clearly showing they would have been aware of N2’s designs or at least the artist overall. Bungie has been in the hot seat before for taking an artist’s work without credit, so this wouldn’t be the first time this happened. Bungie’s response has softened the blow, but the damage may have been done already.

We immediately investigated a concern regarding unauthorized use of artist decals in Marathon and confirmed that a former Bungie artist included these in a texture sheet that was ultimately used in-game. — MarathonDevTeam (@MarathonDevTeam) May 16, 2025

It seems at least that Bungie is trying to do the right thing, whether this involves accrediting the artist, removing the stolen art, and or paying the artist for their work remains to be seen. The quick response is promising, but many find it difficult to take Bungie’s words at face value. The development of Marathon has seen its ups and downs, including the firing of its director.

The Marathon alpha saw thousands of players jumping into the extraction shooter. Many streamers have shared their thoughts, including DrLupo, after the NDA was removed. The game is set to be released later this year, but many fear its price tag and lack of time between the alpha and release will hurt its longevity.