Arc System Works Responds to Feedback on Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle’s DLC

Earlier today, Arc System Works updated its social media pages to let fans know that a major concern surrounding the release of Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle has been seen, and is being reconsidered ahead of the game’s debut. After announcing the structure of the game’s DLC distribution, the developer saw immediate backlash from fans, who weren’t especially pleased with the way characters were set to release through the season pass. Here’s what the company posted to it’s official Facebook page earlier this afternoon:

The game’s launch is set to include 20 playable characters, with a slightly uneven distribution between titles, including:

Ragna

Jin

Rachel

Hazama

Noel

Azrael

Tager

Makoto

Nu

Es

Yu

Yosuke

Chie

Yukiko

Hyde

Linne

Waldstein

Gordeau

Ruby

Weiss

An additional 20 characters are planned for release via the season pass, but the calendar set out for the reveals didn’t please fans too much. It looks like all of that is being taken into consideration, though, and some adjustments to the structure of the season pas concerning DLC characters might change in the weeks leading up to release. Here’s what the DLC structure looks like now, though it’s likely to change in some way very soon:

DLC Character All-in-One Pack

DLC Character: Blake Belladonna

DLC Character Set Vol. 1: ???, ???, and ???

DLC Character Set Vol. 2: ???, ???, and ???

DLC Character Set Vol. 3: ???, ???, and ???

DLC Character Set Vol. 4: ???, ???, and ???

DLC Character Set Vol. 5: ???, ???, and ???

DLC Character Set Vol. 6: ???, ???, and ???

DLC Character: ???

Blake Belladonna from RWBY has been announced as the first of the DLC characters expected to be added during the game’s first DLC update. This means half of the game’s 40-character roster will be available only via paid DLC, and only in selections of 1 to three releases at a time. In a recent interview, the game’s director Toshimichi Mori reassured players that the add-ons wouldn’t cost as much as they seemed to, but it is reassuring that the company seems to be listening to its player base in some way. It’s unclear as of yet what they plan to do.

Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle is due out for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 5th.