Arcadegeddon Announced for PS5 at PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation held a new State of Play presentation on Thursday, cluing fans into a number of upcoming titles set to hit their platform in the near future. In addition to extended looks at some highly-anticipated titles, the presentation provided the first glimpse at some other games — including a brand-new multiplayer shooter. On Thursday, PlayStation debuted the first trailer for Arcadegeddon, an upcoming title courtesy of IllFonic. In addition to the trailer, PlayStation confirmed that the title is available in Early Access today for players on Playstation 5 and through the Epic Games Store on PC.

In Arcadegeddon, Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega corporation. To do so he takes all the top arcade games and connects them all to make a super game. Unfortunately, the mega corporation, Fun Fun Co. hacks the game and injects a virus. You and your friends need to save the game and the last hometown arcade.

According to the title's website, Arcadegeddon is a cooperative multiplayer game that provides a mix of PVE and PVP experiences that allows for all different speeds of play. As you continue to play you can take on additional challenges from the local “gangs” that hang out in Gilly’s Arcade. These will earn you much more than street cred. Speaking of street cred, earn your spot on the leaderboards.

IllFonic's previous titles include Nexuiz, Friday the 13th: The Game, Dead Alliance, and Predator: Hunting Grounds. The studio also provided supportive development on Armored Warfare, Crysis 3, Evolve, Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric, and Star Citizen.

“We want to focus on making our games as fun as possible,” Jordan Mathewson, the lead designer on Hunting Grounds, said in a 2020 interview. “We go to great lengths to make sure that if we're not making something, we're finding fun, we're pivoting to make sure that we do everything in our power to make it the best product we possibly can. As long as we're having fun, and gameplay is coming first, then we feel like we're setting ourselves apart from a lot of other games out there.”

What do you think of the first look at Arcadegeddon?

Arcadegeddon is currently available in Early Access on PlayStation 5 and in the Epic Games Store for PC.