EA Issues Statement, Unsure Whether To Bring Back Microtransactions To Battlefront II

The will they, won’t they regarding EA and microtransactions is an ongoing saga that … let’s be honest, most of us are sick of. That being said, when the backlash over the pay-to-win style of Star Wars Battlefront II crates hit – EA was forced to step back and reassess the situation. This led to the temporary removal of all microtransactions in-game. But, as noted in their original message, it was only temporary. Fans have been waiting to see what their next move will be and apparently – they don’t know either.

With governments all over the world now investigating the loot box debacle, and investors making their concern known to the mega-publisher, it’s understandable that EA would want to tread this path very lightly. On that note, the EA CFO Blake Jorgensen has released an official statement as to where the company is at this time regarding the issue:

“Clearly we are very focused on listening to the consumer and understanding what the consumer wants and that’s evolving constantly. But we’re working on improving the progression system. We turned the microtransactions off as an opportunity to work on the progression system inside the game. We’re continuing to do that. I think there’s an update this week and again next week. Over time we’ll address how we will want to bring the microtransactions either into the game or not and what form we will decide to bring it into.”

DICE, the developer, has previously stated that they are committed to listening to fan response, and the above statement does seem to align with that ideal. With a rocky launch start, and the sales to prove gamer dissatisfaction, it will be interesting to see where the publisher takes the online game from here.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

(via Glixel)