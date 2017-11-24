ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration Expansion Release Date Confirmed

When the team behind the popular dinosaur survival game ARK: Survival Evolved announced their upcoming expansion Aberration, there were many active players that were curious as to how the new pack would play out. Luckily, we don’t have long to wait because Studio Wildcard has just announced when Aberration will drop and it’s sooner than we expected.

The second expansion to hit ARK will be arriving on December 12th, the developer confirms. The open-world game has a lot of new content on the way, including brand new creatures to tame, hunt, and explore alongside as well as zip lines, new gear, and even more danger to behold. Earthquakes and gas leaks are among the new environmental changes on the way making an already dangerous universe incredibly more so. Those zip lines will come in handy, we can already tell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The expansion itself is available for $19.99 for those that don’t already have the Season Pass. If you do have the pass, it’s included in that and will download at no additional charge. If you haven’t checked out ARK: Survival Evolved yet, now’s the perfect time to get those dino training pants on because the game itself is on sale for half off over at Steam, 25% off on the Xbox One, and 35% for PlayStation 4 users.

To catch up on the plans that Studio Wildcard has in store, you can check out their thoughts on a sequel and what they would like to see done in order to get the game over onto the Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the game itself:

“As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!”