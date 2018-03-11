Ark: Survival Evolved Undergoes its Second Server Migration

Ark: Survival Evolved’s second server transfer process that’s been called the Great Migration #2 has now been completed with several low-population servers taken down.

Back in February, Studio Wildcard shared news of the second server migration and detailed how it would work by explaining that the legacy servers with low player counts. The developers said that, over time, the game’s population had left the legacy servers and moved to non-legacy servers which “left many servers with low populations for 0-1 players in a significant amount of cases.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To fix this issue involving the small number of players on certain servers, Studio Wildcard announced that those servers with lower player counts would be removed depending on where they ranked in terms of population.

“With calculations based on sustained player-count as well as popularity of game mode we will be removing the lower 40% of legacy servers, most of which retain a 0-1 player concurrent population,” the announcement read. “These servers will be taken offline and some will be re-purposed for new, fresh servers that will be put up on March 9th. Any existing server that is not considered a low pop server and is not taken down will still exist on the Legacy network.”

Legacy servers would remain on a “separate cluster from the new cluster,” but that means that items couldn’t be transferred between legacy and new servers. Studio Wildcard also included information in the initial announcement regarding which servers would be taken down and how players could move themselves and all of their belongings to new servers, but that info doesn’t do players much good now that the server migration is complete.

With the server retiring process taking place from the time that the server migration was first announced and continuing until March 9, the process has now been completed with the newer servers now up and running. Studio Wildcard kept players updated on the status of the new servers via Twitter with PC servers going up first, shortly followed by those on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

New PC servers are now going live. They will be CrossArk 11 & 12 as well as any server from 327-389. Console servers are still a work in progress but they’ll be up once they’re ready! — Adam (@thelilpanda) March 10, 2018

New Xbox servers have launched! Servers 859-921 are now online. PS4 will be up next. — Adam (@thelilpanda) March 10, 2018

PS4 servers are now launching! We’ve launched servers 829-888 as well as a new NA ORP CrossARK server (CrossArk13). — Adam (@thelilpanda) March 10, 2018

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!