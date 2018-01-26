ARK: Survival Evolved Spinoff Game Announced, Inspired by Minecraft

Minecraft meets ARK: Survival Evolved with the newly announced title making its way to all platforms: PixARK. The new game is a spinoff from the popular Dino title, but with the pixelated twist seen in the ever popular Minecraft universe.

The game itself is making its way on to Steam and Xbox One via their Early Access/Preview Program this March, with a planned Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 release also slated for the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming title, according to its official Steam listing:

Welcome to PixARK, a vast, wild world filled with vicious dinosaurs, magical creatures and endless adventure! To survive in this mysterious land, you must tame creatures both ferocious and cuddly, craft high tech and magical tools, and build your own base out of cubes.

With a robust character creator, an infinite number of voxel based maps and procedurally generated quests, your PixARK adventure will be completely unique. Team up with friends to form a tribe, or play on your own. Spend your time building a towering fortress or go on a quest in a sprawling cavern. Fly on the back of a dragon and smite your enemies with a magic wand, or ride a mighty T-Rex and blast your foes with a rocket launcher. In the world of PixARK, how you play is up to you – as long as you survive!

Over 100 creatures to tame, train and ride

Voxel block building system

Procedurally generated maps

Procedurally generated quests

Creative Mode, where you can build anything you can imagine

Extensive character creation tools, and character progression systems with skill trees and customizable stats

As someone who doesn’t necessarily enjoy ARK’s survival brand (rage issues, you feel me?), this is actually something that has captured my interest! The world of Minecraft is incredibly addictive with its simplistic environments and soothing sounds. To pair the dinosaur action with that sort of setting seems like a really smart move, especially so with the title coming to the Nintendo Switch as well.

No specific release date has been set at this time for all four platforms, but it will be coming in March on Steam and Xbox One before its full launch.