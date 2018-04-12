ARMS Update Adds Dashboard Feature, Balance Changes

A new update has been released for ARMS that adds a Dashboard feature, more language support, and rebalances several fighters’ stats.

The update that’s now available for the Nintendo Switch game gives players a couple of nifty tools to access through the Dashboard feature. Worldwide rankings, a collection of videos containing tips and tricks, and more can all be found through the feature now.

In addition to the Dashboard feature and other changes, fighters such as Ribbon Girl, Skully, Coolerang, and more were also adjusted in Update 5.3. The official patch notes that were shared on Nintendo’s support site detailed everything that’s changing in the update that’s now available to download as of April 10 with all of those changes found below as well as through the official notes.

Version 5.3

New “Dashboard” feature added.

Check out the latest rankings, and tons of useful videos!

From Dashboard you can see the following. Latest Worldwide & Regional Rankings Party Crash Ranking by time slot ARMS “Tips & Techniques” video collection “Fighter Focus” video collection with tips for each fighter “Tournament Clips” to so you can learn from the best

15 Images added to Gallery.

Korean language is now supported.

Adjusted abilities of some fighters and ARMS as follows.

Fighters / Arms