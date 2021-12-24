Asmodee Acquires Miniature Market

Asmodee has been pretty active as of late, as they recently purchased Board Game Arena and are currently in the process of being purchased by Embracer Group AB for around 2.75 billion. It also turns out they have purchased another major company, which was learned during a recent presentation regarding their purchase by Embracer they revealed that they had purchased popular board game and miniature retailer Miniature Market earlier this year (via BGG). During that presentation one of the speakers referred to Asmodee’s global distribution network and its work with so many different publishers as “The Steam platform of boardgaming” and it doesn’t seem to be that far off.

We’ll have to wait and see how Miniature Market is utilized under Asmodee and if the company’s new home affects it in any way. During the presentation, Asmodee CEO Stéphane Carville talked a bit about Asmodee’s approach as a distributor and what goes into deciding on an acquisition.

“When we take a new studio on board as a third-party publisher that we distribute, it’s a great platform for further acquisition. We test the performance of the games, we develop a strong relationship with the studio team, and over the years, when it’s the right time, if we think it’s the right time for us and the studio, we propose them to join our family… Because we know the team very well and their performance, 100% of the acquisitions we made basically are growing since the date of inception. That’s super important in the context of understanding the Asmodee model,” Carville said.

You can find the official details from the press release on Embracer’s acquiring. ofAsmodee below.

“Embracer Group AB (“Embracer”), has today entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Financière Amuse Topco SAS (“Asmodee”) from funds advised or managed by PAI Partners SAS (“PAI”) and the other shareholders of Asmodee. Subject to completion of the consultation of the relevant works council of the Asmodee group on this proposed transaction, and exercise by the shareholders of Asmodee of their option to sell, Embracer and the shareholders of Asmodee would execute a share purchase agreement to complete the transaction. If the acquisition is eventually completed, it would mark a strategic step broadening the Embracer Group eco system, since Asmodee and Embracer share a natural and strong bond in their strategy and cultures.”

