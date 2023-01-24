Asmodee Reveals SETUP, a Tiles and Tactics Game

Asmodee and Bezzerwizzer Studio have revealed a brand new game titled SETUP, and it will hit stores globally on April 1st. SETUP is desired as a tile-based spin on rummy, and it's a perfect game for players of all ages. In SETUP you will need to build sets of suits or numbers, but you will need to pay attention to the board at all times, as it is constantly creating new opportunities for set completion. You can stack and criss-cross sets, and then there are the Bonus squares also adding scoring opportunities for multiple players. You can check out SETUP in the images below.

"One of our missions as a team is to bring people together with new takes on traditional games – and to do so across all ages," said Birgitte Bülow, CEO of Bezzerwizzer Studio. "Putting new spins on classics like rummy is a great way to bring families together. We know rummy fans will love the new twists and mechanics, like introducing tiles with an extra suit and a clear board-based scoring system. These changes make SETUP just as fun and easy to get started for new players as it is for established card game fans!"

(Photo: Asmodee)

You can find the official description and key features for SETUP below, and you can find an overview of the game above as well.

"SETUP is simple: Players combine suits and numbers on card-like tiles to earn points. Placement is key, as players can create combinations in any direction or even stack tiles to throw off an opponent. A single tile placement can earn points on multiple sets as it extends in various directions, but players should be careful not to help opponents create their own sets! Playable with 2-4 players in a free-for-all battle, or in a 2v2 team mode, SETUP offers an exciting set-building showdown for the whole family.

Pick Up and Play: Featuring a lightning-fast 25-minute runtime and simple rules, and replacing cards and complex scorekeeping with colorful tiles and a gameboard makes SETUP fun for all ages.

Keep Your Eyes on the Board: SETUP makes the rummy genre engaging at every turn. Players must watch how the available combinations change as opponents stack and build criss-crossing sets.

Unexpected Bonuses: Bonus squares add an extra twist of strategy to SETUP. Each player has two bonus squares, in which only they can place tiles. Other players can create sets using tiles from a bonus square, but both the tile placer and owner of the bonus square score points.

Multiple Game Modes: SETUP supports 2-4 players and 2v2 team play. The 2v2 mode adds a fun layer of collaborative strategy and is great for parents playing with kids."

SETUP hits stores on April 1st and will retail for $29.99. You can also pre-order it from the Asmodee store right here.

Are you excited for SETUP? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!