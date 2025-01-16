Asmongold Responds to Elon Musk Accusations: “Absolutely Uncalled For”

Popular streamer and YouTuber Asmongold and Elon Musk have found themselves in the latest online beef. The situation began on the back of accusations that Elon Musk was paying to have his Path of Exile 2 account boosted. This prompted, at one point, Asmongold on stream to say if Musk could prove he got his account to level 97 rather than paying someone to do it for him he would stream on X every single day for an entire year. Musk seems to have taken umbrage with this challenge.

Using X this morning, and replying to a video about the ongoing Musk Path of Exile 2 scandal, Musk said the following: “Asmon behaves like a maverick ‘independent’, but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man.”

Musk then provides a related link to him reportedly achieving a world record “AoZ clear” in Diablo as to suggest he doesn’t need to fake anything.

“I’m on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world’s best players,” said Musk. “No other way to say this, but, while Asmon is good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is not good at video games.”

In addition to this, Musk also leaked DMs between him and Asmongold, which is typically a violation of X policy, though as the owner of X it’s unclear whether this would apply to Musk. Whatever the case, the post leaking the DMs attracted a community notes. The leaked DMs were to reinforce Musk’s claims that Asmongold is “not his own man.”

After all of this, and a couple of hours, Asmongold took to X to respond. He obviously was not fond of his DMs being leaked nor being called bad at games, though the complaint about the latter seems to be tongue-and-cheek.

Where the beef will go from there, remains to be seen. Elon Musk has not responded to Asmongold’s response, but has posted and reposted many times since it went live suggesting he may be finished with the back and forth. Meanwhile, Asmongold, unlike Musk, doesn’t seem very invested in the clash so probably not far. No doubt though he will be asked and talk about it during an upcoming stream so this unlikely the end of the situation. As for Musk, scrutiny over his claims in gaming continue to intensify.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)