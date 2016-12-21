Assassin’s Creed III, More Join Xbox One Backward Compatibility Program

The last couple of weeks have been kind of easygoing for the Xbox One backward compatibility program, save for three Steins Gate titles from Japan that were added last week. But this week, the program came roaring back with a vengeance, as we have five new titles that have joined in, bringing the game count to well over 330+. One of the titles isn't really too much of a surprise, as it's Assassin's Creed III – a game that will be joining the June Games With Gold line-up for Xbox Live, alongside Dragon Age: Origins, Speedrunners and Watch Dogs. If you purchased it previously, you can download it to your system right now, alongside four other games that are available for the service starting today. We've recapped the five games that have been added in the gallery below, so check it out and feel free to add these games to

Assassin's Creed III While the series has since moved on to much bigger adventures – like Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, many felt that Assassin's Creed III was a huge turning point for it, providing an American backdrop and a great new storyline involving a dangerous new assassin with a mighty hatchet. For good measure, some historical figures are also included, and, well, it's just a lot of fun tearing through red coat-wearing enemies while completing your own personal quest. It's definitely worth checking out again, especially while you wait for Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath And Beyond If you're a fan of side-scrolling shooters, then you no doubt checked out Konami's Hard Corps: Uprising when it debuted on the Xbox One backward compatibility program a few weeks ago. Well, there's more where that came from with Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond, a ruthless side-scrolling shooter where you can clean house on various enemies, using a wondrous selection of weaponry. Though we prefer the older Contra games, this one can be a lot of fun if you're a fan of the genre.

Shadow Assault/Tenchu The Tenchu series was pretty well known back in the PlayStation era, with its unique ninja tactics and its fun, chop-em-up gameplay. The Shadow Assault/Tenchu game takes a different approach, going for something more tactical as you wipe out enemies and complete missions in a medieval land, while also taking advantage of various different characters. It's a bit on the stiff side compared to earlier games, but fans will certainly want to check out what it has to offer.

Ilomilo This underappreciated puzzle game did pretty well for the original Xbox 360, and now fans can enjoy it all over again on the Xbox One – even if it is a bit overly cute. In this game, you portray a couple of adorable little creatures as they work their way through a series of levels, timing their moves so they can reunite and move on to the next one. This is a fun little way to pass the time, especially if you've been looking for a puzzle game to waste away a few hours with. Plus, it's a pretty affordable title on the Xbox Live Marketplace, if you've got a few bucks to burn.