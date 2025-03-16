Save Over $160 on Assassin’s Creed Games in Crazy Deal

New deals over on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store let Assassin’s Creed fans save upwards of $160 on Assassin’s Creed games. It has been nearly 28 years since Ubisoft debuted the Assassin’s Creed series back in 2007. There have been many releases since then, and the series is still going strong. Its most recent releases include Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and later this month the next Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, will release. Before this, Assassin’s Creed fans can revisit older games in the series and save some serious money in the pursuit of this.

The first deal is for the Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection, which includes six classic Assassin’s Creed games: Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. This collection normally costs $199.99, but is currently 80 percent on the Xbox Store, which slashes it price by $160 and makes it only $39.99. This deal is only available until March 21 though.

In addition to this deal, a bundle that packs in Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is on sale on both the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store for $31.99. Normally this bundle costs $159.99, so this is also a massive amount of savings. On the Xbox Store, this deal is available until March 21. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store this deal is available until March 27.

It’s important to note that the Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection is only available on PS4 and Xbox One, however it is playable on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X via backward compatible. Meanwhile, the bundle that combines the three Assassin’s Creed RPGs is available natively on both generations of consoles.

There is also an offer for Assassin’s Creed fans on Steam that currently has the entire series discounted. To this end, where the entire series normally costs $454.37 dollars on Steam, it can now be had for $115.73. And unlike the other deals, these games can actually be purchased piecemeal.

For more Assassin’s Creed coverage — including all of the latest Assassin’s Creed news, all of the latest Assassin’s Creed rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Assassin’s Creed deals — click here.