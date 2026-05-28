A Surprising Developer Created One of the Best Shooters 11 Years Ago on This Day

The shooter genre is one of the most popular in all of gaming, including both first- and third-person modes. And for decades, it has been dominated by studios known for military combat, gritty science fiction, and competitive online. Names like Bungie, id Software, and Infinity Ward built reputations on fast reflexes and explosive action. But this isn’t always the case, as more and more developers are making experimental shooters. Over a decade ago, this proved more true than ever, as one shooter was released and completely changed how the genre was perceived. Yet, what was most surprising about this was who the developer of this game actually was.

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Nintendo, a company known for Mario and colorful, child-friendly games, released Splatoon on May 28th for the Wii U. Nintendo had never been associated with modern multiplayer shooters in the same way as PlayStation or Xbox studios, yet here it was. And the crazy thing was how different Splatoon felt compared to other shooters, forgoing realistic weapons, graphic violence, or dark storytelling. Instead, it succeeded through creativity, style, and some of the smartest multiplayer design the genre had seen in years. Eleven years later, the franchise is still thriving, and it is about to head in a new direction with Splatoon Raiders.

Nintendo Entered the Shooter Genre at the Perfect Time

By the time Splatoon launched on May 28th, 2015, the shooter genre had become crowded with military franchises and realistic online games. In that year alone, we’d see games like Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Rainbow Six Siege, and Halo 5: Guardians be released, so Splatoon immediately stood out because of how different it was. Nintendo took a different approach by creating a colorful shooter focused on teamwork, movement, and map control instead of kill counts. Turf War rewarded players for covering arenas in ink, while the ability to transform into squids gave the game a unique sense of speed and strategy.

I still remember trying Splatoon shortly after release and falling in love with the game. Swimming through ink to reload weapons and move quickly across maps made every battle feel fast and unpredictable in a way few shooters managed at the time. I enjoyed it so much that I took time off from work when Splatoon 2 released just to play the game, even inviting a friend over to get them hooked on the game.

Its success was even more surprising because the Wii U was struggling badly in 2015. Many third-party developers had already abandoned the console, yet Splatoon became one of the system’s biggest hits and eventually sold more than 13 million copies worldwide. Frequent updates, new maps, weapons, and Splatfest events helped keep players engaged for years after launch.

Why Splatoon Became One of the Best Shooters of the Modern Era

image courtesy of nintendo

At first glance, Splatoon looked far more casual than traditional shooters. Its bright visuals, cartoon characters, and paint-based combat made some players underestimate it before release. Once people actually played it, though, they discovered a surprisingly deep multiplayer experience built around movement, positioning, and teamwork rather than realism. Splatoon tournaments were some of the most intense events I’d seen in a long time.

Nintendo designed the game to constantly encourage momentum. Players rapidly switched between human and squid forms to travel through ink, escape danger, and flank opponents. Matches stayed fast and energetic because respawns were quick, and objectives focused on controlling territory instead of simply earning eliminations. That approach made competitive play feel accessible without removing the skill factor that keeps shooters exciting.

The presentation also helped Splatoon develop a strong identity. Its punk-inspired soundtrack, fashion systems, and evolving online hub gave the game a sense of personality few shooters had at the time. Nintendo turned the franchise into more than just a multiplayer game by creating a world fans wanted to keep revisiting through updates, community events, and online competition. Splatfests provided a strong sense of camaraderie between players, and I did my best to participate in every single one.

Splatoon’s Legacy Is Still Growing

image courtesy of nintendo

What started as a new intellectual property on one of Nintendo’s worst consoles has become one of Nintendo’s most successful modern franchises. Splatoon 2 greatly expanded the audience on Nintendo Switch in 2017, while Splatoon 3 became one of the console’s fastest-selling games after its 2022 launch. Few multiplayer series introduced during the last decade have maintained this level of popularity, and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Nintendo has consistently made the online and multiplayer aspects of Splatoon more and more fun. Nothing proves this more than Salmon Run, which became a huge hit among fans. The single-player content has lagged, but the series was primarily marketed as a multiplayer franchise. Yet that may be changing as Nintendo prepares to release the latest Splatoon game, one focusing on a true single-player experience, though it still offers the ability to play co-op.

Splatoon Raiders is due to release on July 23rd and is bringing new elements to the series. Rather than a competitive multiplayer shooter, it seems more styled like Borderlands and leans into the looter shooter aspect. This shows how Nintendo can continue to reinvent the series while staying true to its core. Just as revisiting the original game today is a reminder of how fresh its mechanics still feel compared to many shooters from 2015. Eleven years later, Splatoon remains proof that Nintendo successfully entered a genre it was never known for and created one of the best shooters of its era.

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