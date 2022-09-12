Ubisoft Says Concerning Assassin's Creed Mirage Rating Isn't Accurate

Ubisoft has made clear that a recent rating that was tied to Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't accurate. This past weekend, Ubisoft finally revealed Mirage alongside the first trailer and major details from the project. In the wake of this announcement, some fans happened to notice that the game had already received an incredibly rare "Adults Only" ESRB rating on various digital storefronts for Mirage's use of "Real Gambling". Luckily, Ubisoft has now said that this rating isn't legitimate.

In a new statement from a representative at Ubisoft given to ComicBook.com, the publisher made clear that Assassin's Creed Mirage is not going to receive an AO rating from the ESRB. While the rating is still pending, Mirage will likely be rated Mature by the ESRB, much like all other Assassin's Creed titles have been. Furthermore, it was stressed that the game won't feature any sort of real gambling, which is what seemed to have been the culprit behind this rating in the first place.

"Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating and are being fixed," Ubisoft explained. "While Assassin's Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game."

To make clear why this was such a big deal in the first place, in the entire history of the games that have been rated by the ESRB, only 27 titles have ever been designated with an AO rating. Most of these games have received this designation for their use of strong sexual content, but others have also featured gambling, much like was previously thought to be the case with Assassin's Creed Mirage. Additionally, AO ratings are incredibly rare, with only four games since 2010 having been given this assignment. In short, it would have been a very bad situation for Ubisoft if Mirage was rated AO.

At this point in time, we still haven't seen much of Assassin's Creed Mirage in action, but that should change in the coming weeks and months. Currently, Mirage is broadly slated to launch in 2023 and will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.