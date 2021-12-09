Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Adding Unexpected Feature Next Week

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is adding an unexpected feature next week with a new update. Today, Ubisoft announced that Title Update 1.4.1 is coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia game next week. When exactly next week, Ubisoft doesn’t say but it did preview the patch, which is when we learned the aforementioned feature is being added, or more specifically when we learned more difficulty options are being added.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already has several difficulty options, but no option to finer tune these sliders. That’s changing. Not only is the update adding more specific options to tweak combat difficulty, but it’s also adding more options for tweaking the difficulty of stealth and exploration as well.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned preview of the update. At the moment of publishing it’s unclear if this is the extent of the update, but it’s safe to assume it’s, at the very least, the meat of the update

Combat:

Aim Assist (Full, Moderate, Light, Off)

Level Scaling (Off, Default, Constant, Harder, Nightmarish)

*NEW* Parry timing-window (400, 650, 800 ms)

*NEW* Brush with Death timing-window (300, 400, 600 ms)

*NEW* Brush with Death Duration (1, 1.5, 2, 2.5 sec)

Stealth:

Guaranteed Assassination (ON/OFF)

*NEW* Detection escape (0.5, 1, 2 sec)

*NEW* Detection escape while aiming (1, 2, 4 sec)

*NEW* Search duration (50, 65, 80 sec)

*NEW* Maximum enemies in search (2,3)

Exploration:

Closest Opportunity (ON/OFF)

Icon Distance (OFF/ON)

*NEW* Viewpoint Synchronization (ON/OFF)

*NEW* Exploration Beams (Limited/Full)

*NEW* Unguided Objectives (OFF/ON)

Stealth Fixes:

Improved instances where NPCs could detect players when vision between the player and NPCs is obstructed.

Reduced the hold time and speed restriction when blending with crowds.

Resolved some issues that caused players to be instantly detected when they should not have been.

Other:

Our team has also worked on some detection & social stealth fixes that should improve existing instances of issues related to detection and social stealth. We will continue to look into and work on improvements throughout next year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the Ubisoft game, click here.