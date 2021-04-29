Assassin's Creed Valhalla Finally Adds Much-Needed Gameplay Feature

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has finally added a feature players on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia have been asking for since release with the game's recent update. More specifically, the update -- which is already live on all platforms -- finally gave the players the option, courtesy of the gameplay menu, to toggle the cinematic camera on and off during finisher moves.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn't take this to the next level and allow players to disable finishers altogether, which is something many have also been asking for because, after all, seeing the same finishers over and over again after dozens of hours of gameplay is vexing, at least for some.

Beyond this, the update isn't very notable. According to Ubisoft, it's more to prepare the game for the Wrath of the Druid DLC. However, it did add the following three skills: Cold Rage, Eye of the North, and Intense Rage.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even Google Stadia. For more coverage on the 2020 cross-gen game, click here. In the most recent and related news, the game's code may have just leaked a variety of details about the game's rumored third bit of DLC. Meanwhile, the game's creator -- who no longer works on the series -- recently revealed why Assassin's Creed is no longer a stealth series.

"The Assassin's Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin's Creed Odyssey," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now comes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That's a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole."