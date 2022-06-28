New Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Includes Free Weapons

Ubisoft has today released the latest title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This patch, which is version 1.5.3 for the open-world game, weighs in between 1.2GB and 8.4GB, depending on the platform which you play on. And while much of this update for AC Valhalla is focused on various bug fixes and other small tweaks, it also is giving players some new free weapons to obtain for a limited period of time.

From now until July 26th, Assassin's Creed Valhalla players can net themselves what Ubisoft is calling the Bifröst Bundle. This package includes a new axe and a shield, both of which tie in with Norse lore. "The Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe were chiseled from the same crystal used to build the Bifröst, Asgard's rainbow bridge," Ubisoft describes of these new weapons. Again, the Bifröst Bundle on its own is completely free to obtain, which means that this isn't something you'll have to fork over money for like you would with DLC.

Speaking of DLC, some of the aforementioned bug fixes in this Assassin's Creed Valhalla update are focused on one of the game's latest expansions. Specifically, the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC has received some new improvements to quests, world events, and other activities. So if you've been having problems with this expansion for yourself, hopefully, this patch fixes any lingering annoyances.

If you'd like to get a full look at this new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, you can find the patch notes down below.

Title Update 1.5.3 Patch Notes

EXPANSION 3: DAWN OF RAGNAROK

Addressed

Brudd is stuck outside of the map during Gift to the God .

. Brudd stops moving during Gift to the God after loading save.

after loading save. Quest marker and objective both disappear if players open the Pause Menu when the last dialogue scene with Brudd starts.

Offset camera can be observed at the beginning of the dialogue scene with Ivaldi in the safehouse during The Vault of the Ancients .

. Unable to progress after talking to Ivaldi in The Vault of the Ancients .

. Long transition between the end of the fight with Eysa and the following dialogue scene in The Warlord's Daughter . It was a tough battle, needed a breather.

. It was a tough battle, needed a breather. Players unable to move after opening one of the unlockable doors in Sinmara's castle ( Pride of the Aesir ).

). Fast travel is locked if players do not fully complete the World Event The Seed of Travi. Unable to interact with Banski in the Not Today, Jotun World Event.

WORLD

Addressed

Crew members would ask for players' help to loot and raid even though the raid has already been completed. "We've had one yes, but what about second Raids?"

Various incorrect AI behaviors.

VALKYRIE ARENA

Dying before reaching the completion screen would cause players to remain stuck underground.

Dead bodies of NPCs appearing when loading the autosave of a newly started tale.

The Bear of Blue Waters does not spawn and the Glacial Bear Encounter tale skips from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2.

tale skips from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2. The lynx stops attacking players during the Shapeshifters of Legend tale.

tale. Finisher animations for the first wave of lynx are not working properly.

GRAPHICS, ANIMATION, AND AUDIO

Eivor's name being mentioned by allies instead of Havi in certain locations.

Offset animation when performing a finisher on a Slayer with the Dane axe and an Atgeir weapon.

Muspel Slayers not holding their weapons correctly upon being resurrected. Significant lack of discipline.

Resurrected NPCs not holding any weapons upon leaving and returning to their location.

Various issues where Havi would remain stuck in a free-fall animation and/or get desynchronized.

UI/HUD

Addressed

The Block Stat line is missing on the inventory page for the All-Father's Guard shield.

Incorrect Altar completion message in England upon completion of the Dawn of Ragnarök expansion.

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA

Instances of grass and/or foliage disappearing as players approach.

ARMORY

Armory loadout feature is not available after travelling to Svartalfheim.

Loadouts are not available in the Mythical Worlds.

MASTERY CHALLENGE

Level Scaling option is automatically switched to Harder upon participating in any Mastery Challenge.

Long loading time when reloading or exiting any challenge.

Leaf Bow and Raven Sickle reappearing in Hildiran's shop after completing the Dawn of Ragnarök's introduction quest.

Players don't have enough currency to purchase all the sets from Hildiran's Wares.

Uffentune Challenge: Mastery Challenge assets are present outside of the trial.

Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Unable to loot the key from the Destroyer if players acquired it once and restarted the trial without unlocking the cell door.

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Enemy and Ally NPC remains idle during the quest Kingdom's End (Hamtunscire).

ASSASSIN'S CREED CROSSOVER STORIES

Online Service Error received upon trying to see a photo taken during the introduction scene.

Flowers from the Vikingr Braids hairstyles are missing during dialogue scenes if players have equipped a helmet.

Eivor goes into a T-pose when dropping down from the eastern viewpoint in Cent.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Silver and XP boost buff not appearing above the adrenaline bar after initiating a feast.

Numerous UI/HUD issues.

DISCOVERY TOUR: VIKING AGE

XBOX

Infinite black screen upon changing the graphics mode setting (Xbox Series X|S).