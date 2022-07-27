Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed's Ezio and Eivor

The free-to-play brawler video game Brawlhalla is a little deadlier today thanks to the addition of Ezio Auditore da Firenze, the famed assassin from the Assassin's Creed franchise. Ubisoft released Ezio as the 56th Legend in the video game, and the addition of just one assassin isn't enough so Eivor from Assassin's Creed Valhalla has also joined the fun as an Epic Crossover.

The difference here is that Ezio is a full-on playable character in the video game while Eivor is relegated to being a reskin of an already existing character. In this specific instance, Eivor is an "Epic Crossover" for Brynn. In addition to the new character and skins, Brawlhalla has also introduced a new game mode called Bounty as well as two new maps, Florence Rooftop and Florence Terrace. You can check out what both characters look like in action within Brawlhalla yourself embedded below:

Ezio, the master assassin, joins Brawlhalla as the 56th Legend! With him comes 2 new maps, a new Bounty game mode, Eivor as an Epic Crossover, & so much more.



Nothing is true; everything is permitted. Play Ezio and download Brawlhalla for free now: https://t.co/8P8Qjt42dA pic.twitter.com/QXOLf7U5Lc — Brawlhalla (@Brawlhalla) July 27, 2022

"Ezio Auditore da Firenze was a nobleman from Italy during the 15th century Renaissance era, as well as the most legendary leader of the Assassin Brotherhood," the official press release announcing his addition says of Ezio. "Ezio is one of the most celebrated and iconic Assassins in the franchise, and his legacy lives on in Brawlhalla as he takes part in the Grand Tournament, using his Auditore Blade Sword and Apple of Eden Orb to enter as a Legend."

As noted above, Ezio and Eivor are now available in Brawlhalla. Ezio is purchasable for 7,200 Gold or 100 Mammoth Coins, and his Revelations Ezio, Armor of Brutus Ezio, and Asgardian Ezio skins are available for 140 Mammoth Coins each. The Epic Crossover featuring Eivor is available for 300 Mammoth Coins and comes with both male and female Eivor. More broadly, Brawlhalla is currently available, free to play, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, and mobile for Android and iOS devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular brawler video game right here.

What do you think about Ezio and Eivor joining Brawlhalla? Have you been keeping up with the Assassin's Creed franchise of late? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!